The filmmakers also allege deliberate certification delays, possibly influenced by a competing movie's release. Their petition seeks to overturn the board's decision and also proposes a reformed two-tier censorship process for the industry.

Kochi (Kerala) The makers of the Malayalam film 'Haal', featuring actor Shane Nigam, have moved the Kerala High Court challenging multiple cuts and modifications ordered by the censor board. The film has been caught in a certification dispute that has delayed its release by nearly a month. The Central Board of Film Certification's Revising Committee has demanded six changes to the movie, which the filmmakers say are unreasonable. The most talked-about modifications include removal of a beef biryani scene, deletion of religious attire in a song, blurring of "Holy Angels College of Nursing".The board has also ordered other unspecified modifications, and classified the film under 'A' certificate (adults only), despite the filmmakers' claim that the movie contains no violence or explicit content.

Allegations of Deliberate Delay

The film was initially scheduled for release on September 12, with the producers expecting certification by September 10. When that didn't happen, the release was pushed to September 19, but the censorship process remained incomplete even then. According to court documents filed on Thursday (October 9), the producers first submitted their film for review on September 10. However, instead of receiving a clearance certificate, they discovered through the online portal that their application had been forwarded to the Revising Committee, without any written explanation.

The petition filed by producer and director raises questions about possible external interference in the certification process. They point out that another film starring the same actor, Shane Nigam, was scheduled for release on September 26, suggesting the delay might not be coincidental. "It is doubtful that it is under their influence the censorship was postponed," the petitioners stated in their plea, hinting at potential manipulation to avoid competing releases.

Justice N Nagaresh heard the matter on Thursday and has given the central government's legal team time to obtain instructions from the relevant authorities. The case will come up for hearing again on October 14 (Tuesday). The filmmakers mentioned they wanted to file a statutory appeal under Section 5C of the Indian Cinematograph Act, 1952, but the court registry informed them there is no established procedure or designation for such appeals. Justice Nagaresh has directed the Registrar General to submit a report clarifying this matter.

What the Filmmakers Want

The petition seeks multiple forms of relief from the High Court such as cancellation of the Revising Committee's decision requiring modifications, fresh consideration of their certification application, and appointment of an advocate commissioner to watch the film and report its content to the court. Beyond seeking immediate relief for their film, the petitioners have made a broader suggestion to reform the entire censorship system. They propose implementing a two-tier approval process:

Stage 1 - Script Approval: Screenplays should be reviewed and certified before filming begins.

Screenplays should be reviewed and certified before filming begins. Stage 2 - Final Film Review: Completed films should be checked against the pre-approved script, and if they match, certification should be granted promptly.

The filmmakers argue this approach would "reduce heavy tensions and difficulties" for movie producers by providing clarity upfront rather than demanding changes after significant investments have been made.