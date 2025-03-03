Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler: Kaveri wants to take revenge on Armaan; Read on

Revelation in front of Armaan

The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is not decreasing. Currently, the show reveals Armaan learning Vidya and Kaveri hid Shivani's truth

Armaan will make this decision

After this, Dadi Sa will ask Armaan to choose between the Poddar family or Shivani. Armaan will decide to shift to another house with Abhira and Shivani

Vidya will give this threat to everyone

Now, the show will depict Madhav starting to follow Armaan as he leaves. Vidya will threaten him with suicide, causing him to stop

Dadi Sa will insult him

After this, Madhav will scold Vidya a lot. During this time, everyone will calm Madhav down. Dadi Sa will also insult Madhav severely

What will be special in the show?

Now, the show will depict Shivani's health deteriorating. Armaan will not be able to take her to the hospital because he is facing a shortage of money

