YRKKH Spoiler: Kaveri wants to take revenge on Armaan; Read on

Entertainment
The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is not decreasing. Currently, the show reveals Armaan learning Vidya and Kaveri hid Shivani's truth
After this, Dadi Sa will ask Armaan to choose between the Poddar family or Shivani. Armaan will decide to shift to another house with Abhira and Shivani
Now, the show will depict Madhav starting to follow Armaan as he leaves. Vidya will threaten him with suicide, causing him to stop
After this, Madhav will scold Vidya a lot. During this time, everyone will calm Madhav down. Dadi Sa will also insult Madhav severely
Now, the show will depict Shivani's health deteriorating. Armaan will not be able to take her to the hospital because he is facing a shortage of money
