Dennis Quaid reflects on 'The Parent Trap,' sharing how co-star Lindsay Lohan, then 11, was so convincing as twins during her screen test that he thought she was two different people. He hailed her as the most gifted child actor he's ever worked with.

Actor Dennis Quaid is revisiting memories from the 1998 family classic 'The Parent Trap' and sharing praise for co-star Lindsay Lohan, whose performance as twin sisters left a lasting impression on him even during her audition. As per Deadline, Quaid, in a recent interview, recalled participating in a screen test with Lohan when she was just 11 years old. The actor admitted that her performance initially convinced him that two different young actors were playing the roles of the twins.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"She was 11, and I did the screen test with her," Quaid said, adding, "I thought there was two people myself. Because she just went right into this English accent," as quoted by Deadline.

Praise for a 'Gifted' Co-Star

In the film, Lohan portrayed identical twins Annie James and Hallie Parker, who were separated shortly after birth and unexpectedly meet at a summer camp. After discovering they are sisters, the pair devise a plan to reunite their divorced parents, played by Quaid and Natasha Richardson.

Quaid described Lohan as exceptionally talented for her age and praised her versatility as a performer. "She was the most gifted child actor, or actor, that I think I've ever worked with," he said, as quoted by Deadline.

Directed by Nancy Meyers in her directorial debut, 'The Parent Trap' was a remake of the 1961 film of the same name starring Hayley Mills. Both films were inspired by Erich Kastner's 1949 German children's novel Lisa and Lottie (Das doppelte Lottchen). The 1998 film became a major breakout moment for Lohan, launching her career in Hollywood and earning praise for her ability to convincingly play two distinct characters on screen.

Remembering Natasha Richardson

During the interview, Quaid also reflected on his experience working with Richardson, who died in 2009 following a skiing accident. Remembering his late co-star, he called her "an incredible person" and expressed how much he valued their collaboration. "If there's anybody I'd want to work with again, it would be her," Quaid said, adding, "She was a great person, besides being an amazing actor to work with. She really was," as quoted by Deadline.

An Enduring Family Classic

Nearly three decades after its release, 'The Parent Trap' remains a beloved family film, remembered for its charm, memorable performances, and Lohan's standout dual role. (ANI)