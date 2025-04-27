Shah Rukh Khan stuns with his airport look ahead of WAVES 2025 summit, where he'll join top stars for a special session.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who rarely fails to impress fans with his timeless style, has once again proved that his fashion game is always on point, as he was spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday afternoon.

In videos captured by paparazzi, King Khan was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport in his casual yet stylish look.



For his airport appearance, the actor opted for a light blue hoodie over a white t-shirt, which he paired with denim cargo pants. To complete his look, he added cool sunglasses and a sling bag across his shoulder. The actor was also seen greeting fans warmly as he made his way to his car.



Meanwhile, the superstar is set to join a host of Indian and international names at the first-ever WAVES (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit) 2025, reported Variety.

According to the publication, SRK is set to feature in a session called "The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler," which will be moderated by multi-hyphenate Karan Johar.

The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is also expected to speak at the event. She will deliver a keynote titled "Creative Bridges: Unlocking the Power of Cultural & Digital Partnerships Between the U.K. & India."

Big names, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Hema Malini, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, and Mithun Chakraborty, will share the stage in a panel called "Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India's Soul," moderated by actor Akshay Kumar.

The four-day event will take place from May 1 to May 4 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.