When Priyanka Chopra revealed she doesn’t talk to Shah Rukh Khan

Priyanka Chopra's old statement about her bond with Shah Rukh Khan is going viral, where she reveals she no longer talks to SRK.
Priyanka Chopra made this statement during her appearance on Rajat Sharma's 'Aap Ki Adalat', where she reacted shyly when Karan Johar mentioned Shah Rukh Khan.
The fan continued mentioning SRK’s name, making Priyanka laugh, and she exclaimed, “Oh God please stop. I’ve already closed my eyes.”
When Rajat Sharma asked, Priyanka laughed and said, "He's on the list of people I don't talk to, my tongue doesn’t open in front of him."
Rajat interrupted and said, "But you mimic him in public?" So Priyanka said, "Yes, with his permission."
Priyanka further said in Rajat Sharma's show, "I had asked him (Shah Rukh Khan) that look, I am going to do this. Okay? He said - Yes, yes, you have seven murders forgiven."
Actually, after 'Don 2', many reports claimed that Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were dating. However, in 2013, Priyanka publicly dismissed these reports as baseless.
Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for director S.S. Rajamouli's Telugu film 'SSMB29', which will star Mahesh Babu in the lead role.
