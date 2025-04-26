English

When Priyanka Chopra revealed she doesn’t talk to Shah Rukh Khan

entertainment Apr 26 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Social Media
English

Priyanka Chopra's Old Statement!

Priyanka Chopra's old statement about her bond with Shah Rukh Khan is going viral, where she reveals she no longer talks to SRK.

Image credits: Social Media
English

When did Priyanka Chopra make this statement?

Priyanka Chopra made this statement during her appearance on Rajat Sharma's 'Aap Ki Adalat', where she reacted shyly when Karan Johar mentioned Shah Rukh Khan.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Priyanka reacted like this to the question

The fan continued mentioning SRK’s name, making Priyanka laugh, and she exclaimed, “Oh God please stop. I’ve already closed my eyes.”

Image credits: Social Media
English

What's Priyanka Chopra's problem with SRK?

When Rajat Sharma asked, Priyanka laughed and said, "He's on the list of people I don't talk to, my tongue doesn’t open in front of him."

Image credits: Social Media
English

Why does PC mimic SRK in public?

Rajat interrupted and said, "But you mimic him in public?" So Priyanka said, "Yes, with his permission."

Image credits: Social Media
English

Shah Rukh Khan allowed Priyanka to mimic

Priyanka further said in Rajat Sharma's show, "I had asked him (Shah Rukh Khan) that look, I am going to do this. Okay? He said - Yes, yes, you have seven murders forgiven."

Image credits: Social Media
English

Priyanka Chopra's name was associated with SRK

Actually, after 'Don 2', many reports claimed that Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were dating. However, in 2013, Priyanka publicly dismissed these reports as baseless.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for director S.S. Rajamouli's Telugu film 'SSMB29', which will star Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

Image credits: Social Media

Don 3 to Bhediya 2: Kriti Sanon's upcoming movie lineup

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's movie earns THIS

Anupamaa Spoiler: Raghav accuses Anupamaa and vows revenge; Read on

Who is Shine Tom Chacko? Net worth, other details of Malayalam actor