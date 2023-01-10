Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan trailer is out now, fans hail, 'Faadu trailer hai'

The much-awaited trailer of the actioner-thriller film Pathaan is out now. Fans can not stop themselves from giving rave reviews and reactions to the trailer on Twitter and Youtube.

Currently, the excitement level of fans and audiences is at an all-time high. Because King Khan is making his comeback to celluloid screens after four years. 2023 will be a much-awaited gift for the ardent SRK fandom as his three big films will be releasing in theatres. But out of them all, it is undoubtedly Pathaan that has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans to a maximum extent. From SRK and Deepika's on-screen chemistry to Shah Rukh and Deepika's smoking hot and sizzling looks in the film, everything about the film looks like it was a well-deserved wait.

Fans also saw glimpses of action sequences and gritty storyline in both the hit songs, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from the film. It has made us believe that this film will be a global blockbuster that will mark the smashing comeback of King Khan and Bollywood queen Deepika to the screens after a few dud films in the past few years. For those unaware, Pathaan could become the fourth successful collaboration between SRK and Deepika after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and, Happy New Year.

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction when it comes to Bollywood. He's a superstar in terms of his nuanced acting performances and popularity. Fans often express their love for the actor, hailed as the King of Bollywood and globally crowned King of Romance. But this time, after teasing fans globally, makers have unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited actioner thriller, Pathaan. Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by YRF Films. The film hits the theatres on January 26, 2023.

After the makers released the trailer, ardent fans could not stop themselves from hailing SRK. They are praising him as the only one who can revive Bollywood now. They have raved about stellar performances by SRK and Deepika on both Twitter and Youtube.

"Sheer goosebumps all throughout! SRK's each glimpse is simply fire. Deepika looks gorgeous, and John is killing it... I can't wait to experience this combo in theatre!," said a fan. "You can ignore bollywood, but you can not ignore SRK. Every single point SRK present in screen created Goosebumps. Only for SRK," a fan added. "If only words could express. Each frame brings something new, something "PATHAANOUS" to us... The deadly combination of SRK's Charisma, Deepika's boldness, John's Coolness, the awesome BGM, and the magnificent VFX will make PATHAAN an ATBB... Eagerly waiting for 25th JAN," another fan added. "Only Yrf Can Made This Every Scene Is Just Perfectly Picturised. Srk & John's Action Sequences Are Mind-blowing. With Deepika Padukone's Charisma," another fan ranted.

"PATHAAN SHOWS THE POWER OF MASS.... PATHAAN SHOWS THE ACTUAL MEANING OF CINEMA. FAADU TRAILER HAI BHAI.... FAADU," said a fan. "Damn Pathaanastic trailer #PathaanTrailer has set internet on fire today.... Be ready on 25th jan with popcorns in theatres. U better not to miss this movie," a fan shared. "What a trailer.. Gonna be a record breaker," a fan said. "What a comeback by King Khan after 4 years #PathaanTrailer," a fan added.

