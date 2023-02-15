Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals deets on perfecting his stammer in Darr

    In the much-loved Netflix four-part docu-series, The Romantics, Shah Rukh Khan the global icon, and King Khan of Bollywood recalled an interesting incident of how he perfected his stammer for Darr.

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals deets on perfecting his stammer in Darr vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    The much-awaited Netflix docu-series The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF, and its cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, was released yesterday to huge acclaim. 

    In the docu-series, the global Bollywood superstar and icon Shah Rukh Khan talks about how he perfected his stammer in Darr. He revealed how he used to bounce off crazy ideas to nail his villainous and menacing act in the Yash Chopra blockbuster!

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam was 'stylist' on Besharam Rang sets; wins fans' hearts

    SRK says, "I had a classmate who had a stammer, and then we did some little study, some BBC documentary where they talked about that people's minds become aware to one sound, and it is like a sharp current. So, you can't say the word because you become aware of a sound. Let's make him aware of the woman he loves the most, her name. So, I only stammer on the word Kiran. It was just for that one word because he's so aware of her."

    He adds, "I had some stupid ideas. I remember once going to Adi and saying, can I make this phone call hanging upside down? Adi said, Dad, will not allow that. Sometimes he would come and tell me, I think dad is not going to take a close up of this. I think you did very well. So, you suggest, if I do it, he'll turn me down. So, we were like the filters, who helped each other with Yash Ji."

    From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together to speak about Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films immense contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics.

    The Romantics, directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise. This four-part Netflix docu-series will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry who have closely worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence.

    ALSO READ: SRK's witty reply on when he will start Red Chillies eatery wins the hearts of fans

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rakhi Sawant vs Adil Khan Durrani: Actress' desire to fight her own case wins hearts vma

    Rakhi Sawant vs Adil Khan Durrani: Actress' desire to fight her own case wins hearts

    Rishab Shetty wins the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award for Kantara, read more details

    Rishab Shetty wins the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award for Kantara, read more details

    Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan more popular than Indian batting icon Virat Kohli? Here's proof vma

    Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan more popular than Indian batting icon Virat Kohli? Here's proof

    Slap Day 2023 Check out Anti Valentine week memes funny messages wishes quotes for your ex you hate RBA

    Slap Day 2023: Check out Anti-Valentine’s week memes, funny messages, wishes, quotes for your ex you hate

    Marvel Studio's Deadpool 3 brings Emma Corin on board as antagonist vma

    Marvel Studio's Deadpool 3 brings Emma Corin on board as antagonist

    Recent Stories

    West Bengal Budget 2023: State hikes DA by 3% for govt employees; FY23 SGDP to grow 8.4% AJR

    West Bengal Budget 2023: State hikes DA by 3% for govt employees; FY23 SGDP to grow 8.4%

    Solar powered drone 'SURAJ' unveiled at Aero India 2023; know its use, features and more snt

    Solar-powered drone 'SURAJ' unveiled at Aero India 2023; know its use, features and more

    If somebody is doing better than my best, that is fine - Shikhar Dhawan on his Team India axe-ayh

    'If somebody is doing better than my best, that is fine' - Shikhar Dhawan on his Team India axe

    Kerala SSLC 2023 admit card released Here is how to download your hall ticket gcw

    Kerala SSLC 2023 admit card released; Here's how to download your hall ticket

    IT system failure delays, disrupts Lufthansa flights worldwide - adt

    IT system failure delays, disrupts Lufthansa flights worldwide

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon