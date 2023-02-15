Shah Rukh Khan reveals deets on perfecting his stammer in Darr

In the much-loved Netflix four-part docu-series, The Romantics, Shah Rukh Khan the global icon, and King Khan of Bollywood recalled an interesting incident of how he perfected his stammer for Darr.

The much-awaited Netflix docu-series The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF, and its cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, was released yesterday to huge acclaim.

In the docu-series, the global Bollywood superstar and icon Shah Rukh Khan talks about how he perfected his stammer in Darr. He revealed how he used to bounce off crazy ideas to nail his villainous and menacing act in the Yash Chopra blockbuster!

SRK says, "I had a classmate who had a stammer, and then we did some little study, some BBC documentary where they talked about that people's minds become aware to one sound, and it is like a sharp current. So, you can't say the word because you become aware of a sound. Let's make him aware of the woman he loves the most, her name. So, I only stammer on the word Kiran. It was just for that one word because he's so aware of her."

He adds, "I had some stupid ideas. I remember once going to Adi and saying, can I make this phone call hanging upside down? Adi said, Dad, will not allow that. Sometimes he would come and tell me, I think dad is not going to take a close up of this. I think you did very well. So, you suggest, if I do it, he'll turn me down. So, we were like the filters, who helped each other with Yash Ji."

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together to speak about Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films immense contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics.

The Romantics, directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise. This four-part Netflix docu-series will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry who have closely worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence.

