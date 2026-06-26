Emma Roberts is executive producing and guest-starring in a new 'Aquamarine' TV series for Disney+ and Disney Channel, reprising her role as Claire Brown two decades after the original teen comedy film was released in 2006.

Actress Emma Roberts is set to revisit one of her earliest on-screen roles, with a new television adaptation of her 2006 teen comedy 'Aquamarine' having received a pilot order from Disney+ and Disney Channel, according to People. According to People, Roberts, 35, will executive produce the series and also appear as a guest star, reprising her role of Claire Brown, two decades after she first starred in the film alongside JoJo and Sara Paxton.

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About the 'Aquamarine' TV Series

The new project's logline describes a teenager named Coral who moves to a seaside town and begins uncovering the truth behind her mother's disappearance, eventually discovering that her mother was a mermaid, a revelation that awakens magical powers within Coral even as new secrets threaten to surface. 'Aquamarine' director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum is also returning for the series as director and executive producer. The show is written by Sarah Watson, with Susan Cartsonis serving as an additional executive producer.

Emma Roberts on Film's Resurgence

The original 'Aquamarine' was based on Alice Hoffman's 2001 children's novel about two girls who discover a stranded mermaid, and marked one of Roberts' earliest roles before she went on to star in 2007's 'Nancy Drew', 'Scream Queens', 'American Horror Story' and other major projects. Roberts had previously expressed hope for the franchise's continuation. Speaking to Access Hollywood in 2024, she reflected on the film's unexpected revival among younger audiences online. "What has made me so happy is that Aquamarine has had this other life on TikTok. It has been, no pun intended, resurfacing. People have been coming up to me in a way that I'm like, 'Do we need to make Aquamarine 2?'" she said.

Roberts also marvelled at how much time had passed since the film's release. "It's just so funny that I did that movie, not to age myself, 18 years ago. Like, that's crazy," she added, according to People.

Co-Star Sara Paxton's Fond Memories

Co-star Sara Paxton, who played the film's mermaid character, also spoke to People in 2024 about her time on the 20th Century Fox production, revealing she still holds onto a memento from the shoot. "I think I have the starfish earrings. They do [speak to me]," Paxton, 38, said. "They used to be nicer, but now they're like, 'Go to the gym.' Now they're like my Apple Watch... I think they were given to me," according to People.

Paxton noted that while she does not see her former co-stars, JoJo or Roberts, often these days, given how life has moved on for all of them, she remains fond of them. "You become adults and families and moving, and all kinds of things, and life takes over," she said, adding that she would welcome a reunion if their paths crossed again. "Love and hugs" is how she described what she'd offer either of them. (ANI)