Shah Rukh Khan remains India’s richest actor despite a sharp drop in his estimated wealth. The Hurun India Rich List 2026 values his fortune at ₹10,000 crore, with Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan following

Shah Rukh Khan continues to occupy the top spot among India’s richest actors in the Hurun India Rich List 2026. However, the latest estimate shows a substantial decline in his wealth compared with last year.

According to the list, Shah Rukh’s estimated wealth now stands at ₹10,000 crore, compared with ₹12,490 crore in the 2025 edition. That represents a difference of ₹2,490 crore over the year.

The actor’s financial portfolio extends well beyond his film earnings. His business interests include Red Chillies Entertainment and his association with the Kolkata Knight Riders through Knight Riders Sports.

It is worth noting that rich-list figures are estimates and can vary depending on how private companies, investments, properties and other assets are valued. The Hurun Global Rich List released earlier in 2026 had estimated Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth at ₹10,800 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan feature among the top names

Amitabh Bachchan occupies the second position among the actors featured on the 2026 list, with an estimated wealth of ₹4,000 crore.

The figure marks a significant rise from the ₹1,630 crore estimate attributed to him in the 2025 Hurun India Rich List. His financial interests reportedly include investments, real estate and assets managed through his family office, alongside his long-running career in the film industry.

Salman Khan follows with an estimated wealth of ₹3,000 crore. Hrithik Roshan is next at ₹2,500 crore, up from the ₹2,160 crore figure reported for him in 2025.

For Hrithik, his business portfolio extends beyond acting, with his fitness and lifestyle brand HRX forming an important part of his commercial interests.

Juhi Chawla and Karan Johar absent as Shah Rukh prepares for King

The 2026 list also brings some notable changes compared with the previous edition. Juhi Chawla and Karan Johar, who appeared on the 2025 Hurun India Rich List, are not among the names featured in the 2026 actor rankings.

Juhi Chawla had been assigned an estimated wealth of ₹7,790 crore in 2025, while Karan Johar’s estimated wealth was ₹1,880 crore.

The wider list also features prominent names from the business and entertainment industries. Naresh Malhotra, father of Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra, has an estimated wealth of ₹16,000 crore. Film producers Bhushan Kumar, Ronnie Screwvala and Kalanithi Maran also feature.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next major theatrical release, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, alongside Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

King is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 24 and will arrive during a major Hollywood release window, with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part 3 also slated around the same period.