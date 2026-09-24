Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty has been prepared for the Ganesh idol immersion for Anant Chaturdashi. Strict security is in place with barricades, CCTV, and safety boats to manage the large crowds expected for the final day of the Ganeshotsav festival.

Preparations at Girgaon Chowpatty

Mumbai’s Girgaon Chowpatty has been readied for Ganesh idol immersion with barricades, tents, CCTV cameras, a police chowki, safety boats and other beach arrangements ahead of Anant Chaturdashi on September 25, when the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival concludes.

Girgaon Chowpatty, Mumbai’s primary and busiest natural immersion site, is expected to witness the highest crowds as devotees arrive for Ganpati Visarjan. Strict security arrangements have been put in place at the site to manage the anticipated gathering.

Culmination of Ganeshotsav

The visarjan procession for Lord Ganesh idols will mark the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. A massive crowd of devotees participate in the procession, with the sound of dhol and nagada filling the air.

Ganpati Visarjan is observed on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which concludes with Anant Chaturdashi and marks the culmination of the 10-day celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha.