Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday with playful social media exchanges, hilariously responding to wishes from Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, and others, while fans got a sneak peek of his upcoming film King.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again showcased his wit and charm, proving unbeatable on social media as he responded in his signature playful style to birthday wishes from friends and colleagues in the industry.

In one such instant, Shah Rukh had the most hilarious request for fellow actor Akshay Kumar as the latter sent him birthday greetings.

Earlier on Sunday, Akshay penned a candid message for SRK that read, "Many, many congratulations on your special day, Shahrukh. 60 ka lagta nahi hai vaise tu kahin se. Shakal se 40, akal se 120 ;) Happy Birthday dost. Stay blessed @iamsrk."

<br>To this, the 'Jawan' actor could not help but hail Akshay's good looks as he added, "Thank u Akki for singing Happy Birthday to me... you've taught me the secret to looking good and thinking smart."</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>In a fun addition, Shah Rukh asked Akshay Kumar to teach him the tricks to wake up early in the morning. "Ab Khiladi ki taraah jaldi uthna bhi sikhaade. Ha ha," the caption read.</p><p>In his post, Akshay also shared an old picture, showing the actors from their younger days.</p><p>SRK also responded to birthday wishes from other Bollywood personalities, including Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, adding his trademark humour to social media.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>"Took your advice... didn't count the candles. In fact, didn't even put them. Ha ha.. love you too much!" the actor commented in response to Kajol's wishes.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Took your advice… didn’t count the candles. In fact, didn’t even put them. Ha ha.. love you too much! <a href="https://t.co/xf8zP0KiGK">https://t.co/xf8zP0KiGK</a></p><p>— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) <a href="https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1985693516551635235?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 4, 2025</a></p></blockquote><p><script src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"> <br>To longtime friend and co-star Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh commented, "Thank u Juhi... thoughtful as always. Tell me the next good cause on the agenda that you will follow and I will follow it too. Lots of love."</p><p>To Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's "reverse ageing" greetings, actor wrote, "Thank u... Although I'm sure you will be around to see me playing the "child star"... and I will copy your hairstyle then. Ha ha.."</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Thank u… Although I’m sure you will be around to see me playing the “child star”… and I will copy your hairstyle then. Ha ha.. <a href="https://t.co/pRuwBUPFf4">https://t.co/pRuwBUPFf4</a></p><p>— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) <a href="https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1985676418077114765?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 4, 2025</a></p></blockquote><p><script src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"> <br>On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to headline the upcoming action entertainer 'King', slated for release in 2026.</p><p>On the occasion of his 60th birthday, fans were treated to a special surprise as the makers unveiled the official title and teaser of the highly anticipated film. (ANI)</p><p>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)</p><p> </p><p> </p>