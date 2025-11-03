Prabhas vs Shah Rukh Khan: Fans Clash Over Who Is India’s Biggest Superstar
A social media debate has erupted over India’s biggest superstar, after a prominent Bollywood director indirectly countered Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s claim, sparking discussions among fans and the film fraternity.
Baahubali: Redefining South Indian Cinema
After Baahubali, the landscape of South Indian cinema transformed, with films now competing directly with Bollywood. The blockbuster also propelled Prabhas into Pan-India stardom, making him an undisputed national icon.
Prabhas: India’s Biggest Superstar
Baahubali 2 and Kalki together grossed over ₹1,000 crore, making Prabhas one of the few Indian actors to achieve this milestone. In the teaser for his upcoming film Spirit, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga hailed him as “India’s Biggest Superstar.”
Prabhas vs Bollywood Debate
A heated social media debate erupted after director Sandeep Reddy Vanga called Prabhas “India’s Biggest Superstar.” Fans of Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan expressed disagreement, and even top director Siddharth Anand appeared to respond critically.
He is the King of India
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, director Siddharth Anand posted, “Those who surpass the superstar level are called King… Happy Birthday India’s King,” seemingly countering the claim of Prabhas as “India’s Biggest Superstar.”
Prabhas Fans Hit Back
Prabhas’ fans are pushing back at Siddharth Anand, claiming that if Shah Rukh is King, Prabhas is Emperor. The debate is intensifying, especially as Anand directed Pathaan starring Shah Rukh, which grossed over ₹1,000 crore.