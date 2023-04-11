Shaakuntalam: From getting bitten by rabbit to Samantha's flower allergy-know 5 fun facts about the film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu presented her fans with behind-the-scenes footage from her upcoming flick, Shaakuntalam. Samantha shared some interesting facts about Shaakuntalam before its release. It will be available on April 14th.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is preparing for the premiere of her forthcoming film 'Shaakuntalam.' She was photographed last week at the film's third trailer launch event when she became uneasy with the intense flash of the cameras as she struggled to open her eyes as she entered the location. As 'Shaakuntalam' prepares to hit theatres this Friday, the actress has shared some humorous insights from the shoot.

The actor went through a lot for the Gunasekhar directorial, from being bitten by a rabbit on set to having a floral allergy. Samantha was seen travelling in the video. She discussed her adverse response to the floral ornaments on the sets. "I shot all day without complaint, and then in the evening, the imprint of the flower was all over my arm," she explained. For six months, I had a floral tattoo on my arm. I assumed it was permanent since no one could fix it. I'd apply makeup on top. It eventually faded away."

Samantha was bitten by a rabbit on the sets. The actress revealed this shocking revelation: "They are not so cute apparently.” She also mentioned she wore a 30-kg lehenga for a dance sequence, which was so heavy that it would take her away from the frame while dancing. Samantha shared, "Neeta Lulla ma'am had created some of the most stunning costumes for Shaakuntalam." I had to wear a lovely lehenga in one of the songs. She had kept dance in mind when designing her lehengas, so some were lighter and some were heavier, like 30 kgs heavy. But what was supposed to happen for the song didn't materialize, and I ended myself dancing in a 30 kgs lehenga."

The film was originally shot in Telugu and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Samantha said, “I don’t know how other actors do it. It was so tough. I was delivering dialogues in my sleep. I hope I have done justice to the job.:

About Shaakuntalam:

Shaakuntalam is based on the classic Sanskrit drama Abhijnana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa. The epic love tale of Shakuntala (Samantha) and King Dushyant (Dev Mohan) is central to the film. It will hit cinemas on April 14.

While Samantha is the main character, Malayalam actors Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, and others will play supporting parts. The film is set to be released in theatres on April 14, 2023.