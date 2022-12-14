Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Series on 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire to arrive on Netflix in January 2023

    For netizens and fans that always want to watch brilliant and mind-blowing content on OTT, a piece of exciting news is finally here. The global giant Netflix is bringing forth a realistic series based on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire on January 13, 2023.

    Series on 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire to arrive on Netflix in January 2023 vma
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 3:29 PM IST

    Trial by Fire, a limited series based on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire, which had claimed 59 lives, will start streaming on global streamer Netflix on January 13, 2023. Inspired by the bestseller book "Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy" by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the upcoming show is directed and showrun by Prashant Nair.

    Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol play the roles of Neelam and Shekhar, the couple who lost their two children to the tragedy and fought a long legal battle for justice. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Nair said, "The Krishnamoorthys are inspiring examples of the kind of resilience and fortitude it takes to move the needle even slightly in this country."

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Trailer reveals glimpses of Miles Morales tangled up in the multi-verse

    Sharing some more details about the same, the director Prashanth Nair adds, "What happened to them, and the way they have been forced to fight for justice is truly horrific. And unfortunately, there are countless other people today in similar situations. We are grateful to Netflix for being such courageous partners in telling this story."

    The fateful evening of June 13, 1997, saw the loss of 59 victims and 100 injured film-goers as a fire took over the Uphaar Cinema in South Delhi. "Trial By Fire" will depict their endless trials and tribulations in the pursuit of justice over twenty-four years while also looking at the other lives touched and destroyed by the fire," read the official synopsis of the series.

    ALSO READ: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the title of Ranbir and Shraddha starrer film - READ on to know

    Produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, the show also stars Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla, and Shardul Bharadwaj. By just looking at the star cast names, there is an increased amount of excitement and thrill. Since there is an apt ensemble cast featuring some of the finest names of the Bollywood industry who all have given several iconic performances in their illustrious career within Bollywood.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 3:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Trailer reveals glimpses of Miles Morales tangled up in the multi-verse vma

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Trailer reveals glimpses of Miles Morales tangled up in the multi-verse

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the title of Ranbir and Shraddha starrer film - READ on to know vma

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the title of Ranbir and Shraddha starrer film - READ on to know

    Aditya Roy Kapur joins rumored GF Ananya Panday to attend FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals vma

    Aditya Roy Kapur joins rumored GF Ananya Panday to attend FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee teases fans by flaunting pictures of her Mehendi and Kaleere - READ ON

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee teases fans by flaunting pictures of her Mehendi and Kaleere - READ ON

    Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' vma

    Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

    Recent Stories

    Assam Board 2023 Class 12 Exams dates released; check time table - adt

    Assam Board 2023: Class 12 Exam timetable released; check dates

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Trailer reveals glimpses of Miles Morales tangled up in the multi-verse vma

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Trailer reveals glimpses of Miles Morales tangled up in the multi-verse

    Kerala lottery result 2022 Fifty Fifty FF 28 winning ticket number prizes and more gcw

    Kerala lottery 2022: Fifty Fifty FF-28 lottery results out; Check winning numbers

    Bandit s Rashtra Samithi : YS Sharmila slams Telangana CM KCR - adt

    'Bandit's Rashtra Samithi': YS Sharmila slams Telangana CM KCR

    Over 60 cases of Vande-Bharat trains hit by animals reported this year: Ashwini Vaishnav to Lok Sabha AJR

    Over 60 cases of Vande-Bharat trains hit by animals reported this year: Ashwini Vaishnav to Lok Sabha

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon