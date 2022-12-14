Series on 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire to arrive on Netflix in January 2023

For netizens and fans that always want to watch brilliant and mind-blowing content on OTT, a piece of exciting news is finally here. The global giant Netflix is bringing forth a realistic series based on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire on January 13, 2023.

Trial by Fire, a limited series based on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire, which had claimed 59 lives, will start streaming on global streamer Netflix on January 13, 2023. Inspired by the bestseller book "Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy" by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the upcoming show is directed and showrun by Prashant Nair.

Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol play the roles of Neelam and Shekhar, the couple who lost their two children to the tragedy and fought a long legal battle for justice. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Nair said, "The Krishnamoorthys are inspiring examples of the kind of resilience and fortitude it takes to move the needle even slightly in this country."

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Trailer reveals glimpses of Miles Morales tangled up in the multi-verse

Sharing some more details about the same, the director Prashanth Nair adds, "What happened to them, and the way they have been forced to fight for justice is truly horrific. And unfortunately, there are countless other people today in similar situations. We are grateful to Netflix for being such courageous partners in telling this story."

The fateful evening of June 13, 1997, saw the loss of 59 victims and 100 injured film-goers as a fire took over the Uphaar Cinema in South Delhi. "Trial By Fire" will depict their endless trials and tribulations in the pursuit of justice over twenty-four years while also looking at the other lives touched and destroyed by the fire," read the official synopsis of the series.

ALSO READ: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the title of Ranbir and Shraddha starrer film - READ on to know

Produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, the show also stars Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla, and Shardul Bharadwaj. By just looking at the star cast names, there is an increased amount of excitement and thrill. Since there is an apt ensemble cast featuring some of the finest names of the Bollywood industry who all have given several iconic performances in their illustrious career within Bollywood.