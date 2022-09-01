September WATCH: Brahmastra to Vikram Vedha to Rings Of Power and more films - Shows to enjoy this month

Here is a list of movies and web shows you may see in September, including Ponniyin Selvan I , Vikram Vedha and Brahmastra which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

If you're wondering what to watch, many exciting things are scheduled for September. First, RaLia fans will no longer have to wait as they can now see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, their debut collaboration. In Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will face off against one another, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will appear in her much-anticipated movie Ponniyin Selvan - I. Along with their glamorous lives and turmoil, the Bollywood spouses are also making a comeback. Here is the list of releases below:

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 (Netflix)

The second season of Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari's reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will premiere soon. The second season will have more drama than the first, according to advertisements supplied by the producers. There will be cameo appearances by Karan Johar, Chunky Panday, Gauri Khan, and Ananya Panday among others. The publication date is September 2.

Vikram Vedha (Theatre)

Vikram Vedha is among the most eagerly awaited films in September. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name and tells the timeless folktale Baital Pachisi in a contemporary setting. Hrithik Roshan will play the part of Vedha, a mobster in the movie, and Saif Ali Khan will play Vikram, a police officer. On September 30, it will open in theatres.

Ponniyin Selvan - I (Theatre)

Ponniyin Selvan, the crowning achievement of Mani Ratnam, will mark Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's comeback to the big screen following the 2018 movie Fanney Khan. The film, which is based on the well-known book "Ponniyin Selvan" by author "Amarar Kalki," is a beautiful recounting of the history of the Chola kings who controlled Thanjavur (a district in Tamil Nadu). Along with Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R Parthiban, it also features Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Ponniyin Selvan: On September 30, 2022, I'll be released.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (Theatre)

Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji's crowning achievement, has been in the works for a long time. On September 9, the first instalment, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, will finally be released in theatres after great anticipation. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and other actors, the movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and others. There are rumours that Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan will appear in the movie.

Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power (Amazon Prime Video)

On September 2, Prime Video will launch the much-awaited The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series exclusively in more than 240 nations and territories. This epic drama centres on the renowned Second Age of Middle history and is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books. The J.R.R.

Cuttputlli (Disney+ Hotstar)

Akshay Kumar plays a police inspector on the prowl for a serial murderer in the forthcoming psychological thriller Cuttputlli. After Laxmii and Atrangi Re, this is his third Disney+ Hotstar collaboration. The movie, directed by Bell Bottom's renowned director Ranjit M. Tiwari, is produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani and will be released on September 2.

Middle-Class Love (Theatre)

Filmmaker Ratnaa Sinha's Middle-Class Love features Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh, and Kavya Thapar. Zee Studios and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works collaborate to make the movie. The Middle-Class Love movie will debut on September 16, 2022.

Dhokha - Round D Corner (Theatre)

On September 23, theatres will host the highly awaited thriller Dhokha: Round D Corner by R Madhavan. The trailer debuted earlier this month and began with a TV announcer reporting that a terrorist was holed up in a structure. There are images of this terrorist holding a woman prisoner. A flashback shows the lady's past with one police officer as the cops surrounded the building. Apart from Madhavan, key parts will be played by Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumar, and Aparshakti Khurana.