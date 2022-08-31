Ponniyin Selvan: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar, who got OTT rights of Mani Ratnam's film

The latest update also makes it known that Amazon Prime Video obtained the OTT rights to Mani Ratnam's masterpiece. As reported earlier, the OTT rights of Ponniyin Selvan are sold for a whopping Rs. 120 Crore.

The renowned director Mani Ratnam's passion project, Ponniyin Selvan, is getting ready for a big debut in September. The producers revealed the much-anticipated Ponniyin Selvan audio and trailer release date with a special update on Tuesday, August 30.

The latest update also shows that Amazon Prime Video obtained the OTT rights to Mani Ratnam's masterpiece. The new Ponniyin Selvan poster has the Amazon Prime Video logo. As a result, the movie's creators also stopped rumours that they had worked with another country's largest OTT provider.

It has also been confirmed that the highly anticipated Ponniyin Selvan audio and trailer launch event will happen in Chennai. As reported earlier, the event, which is being planned on a massive scale, will be held at the famous Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Before the audio and trailer launch event, the makers might release the third single of Mani Ratnam's film by the beginning of September.

On September 30 this year, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is expected to be released in theatres. Based on the epic novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy, Ponniyin Selvan has a large ensemble cast that includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and others.

AR Rahman is writing the songs and original score for the Mani Ratnam film. ADP is Ravi Varman. Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies, in collaboration with Lyca Productions, is funding the historical drama.