Shefali Jariwala 'Kaanta Laga' star Net Worth; Check here
Shefali Jariwala, who gained fame from the song 'Kanta Laga,' passed away at 42 due to cardiac arrest. She left behind a substantial fortune, having achieved success in the entertainment industry
| Published : Jun 28 2025, 04:19 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : @Shefali Jariwala
Actress Shefali Jariwala passed away at 42. Media reports indicate she died of cardiac arrest.
27
Image Credit : Social Media
Shefali Jariwala is gone too soon, but she proved herself through hard work and talent, establishing herself in the glamour world.
37
Image Credit : @Shefali Jariwala
In 2002, 'Kanta Laga' excited the youth. The song went viral, and people repeatedly watched it on CDs.
47
Image Credit : instagram
'Kanta Laga' made Shefali an overnight star. Her dance and looks were popular among youth, with many copying her style.
57
Image Credit : @Shefali Jariwala
Shefali reportedly received only 7,000 rupees for 'Kanta Laga,' although this amount is unconfirmed.
67
Image Credit : @Shefali Jariwala
Shefali earned well from stage shows and events, reportedly charging 1-2.5 million rupees per hour.
77
Image Credit : @Shefali Jariwala
Shefali's net worth is estimated to be around 80-90 million rupees, earned through live shows and events.
Top Stories