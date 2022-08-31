Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares poster; actress in never-seen-before avatar; take a look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share a new poster of her latest film Yashoda and announced that the teaser for the film would be out on September 9.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is India's leading lady who rules the hearts of the nation with not just her work but also her fearless personality. And in a new surprise for her fans, she dropped the poster of her upcoming next, Yashoda, today.

Taking to her social media, Samantha shared the intense poster, revealing her look in the film as she is dressed in a plain T-shirt and a hoodie with some injuries on her face, standing amidst a huge crowd of women. Also revealing the date and time of the teaser drop, she wrote- "The indomitable will!! #YashodaTeaser on Sep 9th @ 5:49PM #YashodaTheMovie"

The audience is still not over her performances in The Family Man 2 as Raji and the sensuous dance number, 'Oo Anatava' from Pushpa as even 8 months since the song's release, she consecutively continues to top a leading report of the Most Popular Female Star of India, month after month including the latest. And now she is here with the poster of her self-led film, Yashoda.

The science fiction thriller, Yashoda also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in addition to Samantha, who plays the title role. The movie is produced by Sridevi movies and directed by the team Hari-Harish. It will be made available in Tamil and Telugu.

Shakuntalam will be Samantha's next appearance. The movie, directed by Gunasekhar, also features Dev Mohan and Arha, the daughter of Allu Arjun. Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla are also featured in the movie. The fictional drama's release date is anticipated to be updated soon.