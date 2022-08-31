Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares poster; actress in never-seen-before avatar; take a look

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share a new poster of her latest film Yashoda and announced that the teaser for the film would be out on September 9.

    Yashoda Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares poster; actress in never-seen-before avatar; take a look RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 2:41 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is India's leading lady who rules the hearts of the nation with not just her work but also her fearless personality. And in a new surprise for her fans, she dropped the poster of her upcoming next, Yashoda, today.

    Taking to her social media, Samantha shared the intense poster, revealing her look in the film as she is dressed in a plain T-shirt and a hoodie with some injuries on her face, standing amidst a huge crowd of women. Also revealing the date and time of the teaser drop, she wrote- "The indomitable will!! #YashodaTeaser on Sep 9th @ 5:49PM #YashodaTheMovie"

    Also Read: Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Did she QUIT Instagram?

    The audience is still not over her performances in The Family Man 2 as Raji and the sensuous dance number, 'Oo Anatava' from Pushpa as even 8 months since the song's release, she consecutively continues to top a leading report of the Most Popular Female Star of India, month after month including the latest. And now she is here with the poster of her self-led film, Yashoda.

    The science fiction thriller, Yashoda also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in addition to Samantha, who plays the title role. The movie is produced by Sridevi movies and directed by the team Hari-Harish. It will be made available in Tamil and Telugu.

    Also Read: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay buys Rs 35 Crore apartment in the heart of Chennai city (Details)

    Shakuntalam will be Samantha's next appearance. The movie, directed by Gunasekhar, also features Dev Mohan and Arha, the daughter of Allu Arjun. Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla are also featured in the movie. The fictional drama's release date is anticipated to be updated soon.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ponniyin Selvan: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar, who got OTT rights of Mani Ratnam's film RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar, who got OTT rights of Mani Ratnam's film

    Bhojpuri videos: Khesari Lal Yadav to Pramod Premi's songs that would get you in the Ganesh Chaturthi mood RBA

    Bhojpuri videos: Khesari Lal Yadav to Pramod Premi's songs that would get you in the Ganesh Chaturthi mood

    The 67th Filmfare Award 2022 complete list of winners drb

    Filmfare Award 2022: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon win best actor, actress; Shershaah registers most win

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra and many more stars wish fans RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra and many more stars wish fans

    Ganesh Chaturthi: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans give tribute to late actor with Appu idols with Ganpati RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans give tribute to late actor with Appu idols with Ganpati

    Recent Stories

    FATF team reaches Pakistan to verify steps taken to exit grey list AJR

    FATF team reaches Pakistan to verify steps taken to exit grey list

    Ponniyin Selvan: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar, who got OTT rights of Mani Ratnam's film RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar, who got OTT rights of Mani Ratnam's film

    Cristiano Ronaldo takes a massive fall in leaked FIFA 23 attributes - Reports-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo takes a massive fall in leaked FIFA 23 attributes - Reports

    football epl leicester city vs manchester united Cristiano Ronaldo is all smiles ahead of transfer window deadline is he staying or leaving snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo is all smiles ahead of transfer window deadline; is Man United icon staying or leaving?

    Cobra Leaked: Chiyaan Vikram, Irfan Pathan's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other sites RBA

    Cobra Leaked: Chiyaan Vikram, Irfan Pathan's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram and other sites

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon