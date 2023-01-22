Selfiee Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi in remake of Malayalam hit comedy-drama 'Driving Licence'

For 'Selfiee,' Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are collaborating for the first time. It is a remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving Licence,' which was released in 2019, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have collaborated for the first time in the adaptation of the Malayalam film Driving Licence. The film's trailer was released on Sunday (January 22), and based on the trailer, it looks like the two Bollywood actors promised a wild comic trip. Raj Mehta's film also stars Nushrrat Bharuccha and Diana The film will hit cinema halls on February 24.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Iss kahaani ka villain toh pata nahi par hero #Selfiee hai! Watch #SelfieeTrailer now. #Selfiee releasing only in cinemas on 24th Feb."

Also Read: Gandhi Godse Screening: Rekha, Poonam Dhillon and many more at the event



What follows is a battle between a celebrity and a superfan, with the latter fighting to show he is the true hero for his kid. The adventure includes action moments, drama, emotional breakdowns, and comedic situations. The background music, "Main Khiladi Tu Anari," may make you feel a little nostalgic. The ladies, sadly, do not have much to do, as far as the trailer goes.

'Selfiee' is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama 'Driving Licence'. The original comedy-drama film follows a Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran famous for his driving skills, who loses his licence and how the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu ), who happens to be his fan. Lal Jr directed the original Malayalam movie from a script by Sachy.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty on Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: 'Kal bacchon ko leke aata hu' (VIDEO)

Akshay and Emraan will also be seen dancing to the recreated version of the song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' for the film. The original song is from the 1994 film 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari,' which starred Akshay and Saif Ali Khan.

'Selfiee' is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will also mark the debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Magic Frames in Hindi film production.

Meanwhile, Akshay will appear in 'OMG 2 - Oh My God! 2', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and the untitled remake of 'Soorarai Pottru'. Emraan will appear in 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Selifiee has been co-produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.