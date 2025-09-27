Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding guest list is turning heads, featuring a dazzling lineup of A-listers from Taylor Swift to Paris Hilton. The star-studded celebration in California promises a glamorous.

Selena Gomez, one of the greatest music artists, is all set to be the wife of music producer Benny Blanco. The two stars are keeping things relatively private when it comes to their personal lives, and in California, they are said to be hosting a grand wedding party with a guest list that speaks volumes about the biggest names in the entertainment world. From popular singers to Hollywood socialites, this wedding has all the making of becoming one of the most-talked-about events of the year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco Wedding Guest list Out:

Taylor Swift Arrives in California

First in noticing the celebrity names in the Guest List of Invited Celebrities is the so-in-demand Taylor Swift. She was sighted in California after the marriage fair, although she is counted among those high-profile names. It's all about this couple with love hearts and kitsch in their eyes for what could be an ultra-charged atmosphere featuring music, laughter, and some very serious moments. Quite obviously, Taylor going to be there just increases the excitement as to what mischief she will get up to with his fellow stars from the list.

Paris Hilton and 170 A-Listers Expected

Over 170 celebrities in attendance include the very much included Paris Hilton as one of its names currently flying around concerning this wedding. Indeed, everybody already knows much about her persona as an iconic socialite as well as the many star-studded events that she so often attends. The guest list includes from guests from the wide array of musicians, actors, or other industry insiders.

A Celebration of Love and Friendship

This wedding is not just about celebrity glamour but because of the real ties that Selena and Benny would have with their guests. Rumor has it that the intimate but joyous event would feature lots of oohing and ahing at some speeches, dancing, etc., to make great memories. Not so much about showcase and how people would make memories by celebrating love, friendship, and happiness.

Fans Wait Anticipating News

The wedding has begun, and it's the wait of most fans around the world for news updates. The talk regarding the outfits, surprises, and even performances is already buzzing around in social media. Sure enough, the big day for Selena and Benny will get the perfect amalgamation of romance, starry sparkle, and heartfelt celebration-a reminder that stardom could at times have love at its heart.