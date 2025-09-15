Selena Gomez Emmys 2025, Benny Blanco red carpet, Selena Gomez fiancé, Selena Gomez Benny Blanco romance, Emmys 2025 red carpet looks, Selena Gomez red gown, Only Murders in the Building Emmys

Los Angeles: Love is in the air! Star couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco arrived at Emmys 2025 together. Selena and Benny, who got engaged in December 2024, made a stunning appearance at red carpet of the prestigious awards night. The duo did not miss a chance to flaunt their love for each other.

Selena showed up at the event wearing a stunning red gown with a dramatic train accessorizing her look with massive diamond earrings. Benny was seen dressed in a black suit.

Shutterbugs went crazy when Benny planted a kiss on Selena's cheek.

Check out the "awwdorable" moment here:

Although Selena Gomez isn't nominated in the Best Actress category this year, Only Murders in the Building is competing for Outstanding Comedy Series, where she also serves as a producer.

Gomez and Blanco first went public with their romance in December 2023, though the pair had known each other for years and worked together on their 2019 track "I Can't Get Enough." Just last month, the couple celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties, with Gomez heading to Cabo with her friends.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)