Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly set to wed in a private Santa Barbara ceremony later this month, with sources hinting at an intimate, star-studded celebration at an exclusive location.

Pop sensation Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco are reportedly preparing to tie the knot in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara later this month. While the couple has not officially confirmed the wedding date, sources suggest that preparations are underway for an intimate and luxurious celebration.

A Private Affair in Santa Barbara

According to a report by The U.S. Sun, Gomez and Blanco are planning to host their wedding at a private estate in Santa Barbara, California. The event is expected to be low-key yet elegant, with only close friends and family in attendance. The couple has allegedly rented out the exclusive El Encanto resort to accommodate their guests during the wedding weekend. In fact, the resort has reportedly paused all public bookings for the final weekend of September, with the wedding reportedly taking place on September 27, further fueling speculation about the exact date of the ceremony.

Mystery Surrounds the Venue

In an effort to keep the event completely private, guests are reportedly being kept in the dark about the exact location of the ceremony. A source told the outlet that attendees will be picked up and driven to the secret venue without being informed of their destination in advance. “Everyone is so excited despite the mystery,” the insider said. “They know it will be an amazing time.”

Star-Studded Guest List

Though the official guest list remains under wraps, a few notable names are expected to attend. From Selena’s circle, close friends like Taylor Swift and Nicola Peltz Beckham may be present, while Benny Blanco might invite celebrities such as Ed Sheeran and chef Matty Matheson.

Timing Is Everything

In a recent interview with Allure, Gomez opened up about her relationship with Blanco, saying the timing was perfect. She reflected on her emotional growth, noting that just a few years ago, she wouldn't have been ready for a serious commitment like marriage.