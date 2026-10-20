The singer-turned-actor has been candid about her health challenges, particularly her chronic autoimmune condition, lupus, which has resulted in a slew of additional medical ailments, including arthritis and a kidney transplant.

If you've ever been on the internet, you know it's not a good place to be, especially for celebrities. Selena Gomez's shifting looks has been much noted recently, particularly after she appeared at the 2026 Emmys and the Rare Impact Fund Benefit appearing much older than fans were used to. There have also been negative remarks regarding her relationship with her husband, music producer Benny Blanco.

The singer-turned-actor has been candid about her health challenges, particularly her chronic autoimmune condition, lupus, which has resulted in a slew of additional medical ailments, including arthritis and a kidney transplant. Selena Gomez also suffers from mental health concerns such as bipolar illness, anxiety, and depression, which has caused her to take job vacations and attend various treatment facilities. And, in a recent Instagram post, Selena Gomez may have subtly indicated why her looks and voice have been altering. Read on to learn more.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old singer opened up in an Instagram post, saying, “I’m not gonna be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot."

Singer went on to add, “Nicotine is so hard to quit and I just wanted to say, if you’re going through it, or if you’re even trying to vape, it’s just not worth it."

“It’s so stupid, and it changed my voice," she reiterated, then laughed: “So if you guys don’t like listening to my voice, that’s totally understandable. I don’t mind. Just don’t listen to it."

In a previous Instagram Q&A in December, when asked about her voice, Gomez provided a vague, dismissive response. She said, “Sometimes things happen. I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That’s all."

The BBC noted that lupus flare-ups can create inflammation around the voice box, which can alter your voice, but fans were not convinced by this explanation. They noticed that her voice had gotten deeper and raspier with time. Fans' modifications of her vocal changes and appearance have been extensively circulated online, with some linking them to her vaping. This latest live validates fans' theories.

The singer has long been a famous personality, but with the success of her series Only Murders In The Building and her cosmetics line, she has emerged as a role model for many young people, particularly females.

A new study found that young females are more likely to vape than boys. This study, which has been in process since 2021, discovered that females aged 12 to 17 use e-cigarettes more often than boys of the same age. Older teen girls (ages 15-17) exhibited the greatest increase in vaping, with 4.9% reporting regular usage in 2021 and 7.8% by 2024.

Selena Gomez ended her frank live session online with a hint of good news, saying she is aiming to do better. The performer mentioned that she had recently weaned herself off smoking. "I am so thrilled because I stopped, and I just hope I can keep it up," she said, adding, "It's incredibly hard, but I know you can get through it as well. It stinks."

Vaping has been found to be a successful method of weaning oneself off cigarets, although the former is rather risky on its own. According to John Hopkins, vaping converts a liquid (e-liquid) into an aerosol that you inhale rather than burning it. While vaping does not involve the combustion of nicotine as in conventional cigarets, it does expose you to nicotine, heavy metals (such as nickel, tin, and lead), volatile organic compounds, and flavouring chemicals.

Several studies have found that smoking nicotine, whether through a cigaret or a vape, can harm your face and skin. It can create premature facial wrinkles, inhibit the synthesis of new collagen, increase the development of enzymes that degrade existing collagen, and lower the amount of oxygen that enters the skin because nicotine constricts blood vessels. The alterations in Selena Gomez's face can be related to her vaping habit, but no conclusions can be reached without official confirmation from the actor-singer or her medical staff.

The most recent findings from a big research call into question the notion that vaping is a risk-free alternative to smoking. Unlike cigarets, this requires extensive long-term research. However, data from human biomarkers as well as animal and laboratory research has demonstrated that nicotine vapes are likely to induce lung and mouth cancer.⁠