Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco marked their first wedding anniversary on September 27. They celebrated quietly at home, sharing a photo from their wedding and eating a frozen slice of their wedding cake, a cherished family tradition.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco marked their first wedding anniversary on September 27 (local time), with a quiet celebration at home, revisiting their wedding memories and sharing a slice of the cake they had deliberately frozen for the occasion. Selena commemorated the milestone by sharing a black-and-white photograph from their wedding on social media. “Happy anniversary my love, I love you to the moon and back,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple also followed a family tradition involving their wedding cake. During an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Blanco revealed that Gomez’s grandmother had insisted they freeze a slice of the cake so they could eat it exactly one year after their wedding. Blanco on Sunday night (local time) shared a picture of the cake on his Instagram Stories. Posting the piece of the four-layer wedding cake on a pink saucer bearing the motif “Love is Love”, he wrote, “year old cake never tasted so good.” For their anniversary evening, Blanco also shared a glimpse of the couple rewatching their wedding speeches. “1 year down… forever to go,” he wrote in another Instagram Story.

A Look Back at Their Relationship

Gomez and Blanco’s relationship developed over several years after they first worked together professionally. They met in 2015 when Blanco produced songs for Gomez’s second studio album, Revival, including “Same Old Love”. They later reunited with J Balvin and Tainy in 2019 for the reggaeton-pop track “I Can't Get Enough”.

From Private to Public

The pair began dating in June 2023 and kept the relationship private for six months. Gomez publicly confirmed the relationship in December 2023, responding “Facts” to a fan page post and describing Blanco as “the best thing that's ever happened to me”. Later that month, she shared a photograph of the couple kissing in a New York recap on Instagram.

Engagement and Wedding

They made their first official public appearance together in January 2024 at a Los Angeles Lakers game and subsequently appeared together during awards season. In December 2024, Gomez announced their engagement on Instagram with photographs of her marquise-cut diamond ring and the caption, “Forever begins now...” Blanco responded, “Hey wait… that's my wife.” The couple married on September 27, 2025, in a private ceremony at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California. Gomez wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown, while guests included Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. (ANI)