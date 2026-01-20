- Home
- Entertainment
- Akshay Kumar to Salman Khan: 5 Bollywood Stars who had car accidents & faced legal issues
Akshay Kumar to Salman Khan: 5 Bollywood Stars who had car accidents & faced legal issues
Akshay Kumar accident: A Mercedes car from Akshay Kumar's convoy had an accident in Mumbai last night (January 19). According to an NDTV report, the actor was returning home to Juhu from the airport with his wife, Twinkle Khanna.
5 Bollywood Stars who had car accidents & faced legal issues
Akshay Kumar returned from abroad after his anniversary. An auto hit his escort vehicle, causing his Mercedes to flip onto two wheels. The auto was wrecked, and the driver was hospitalized but is stable.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan's 2002 hit-and-run case is infamous. His car ran over people on a sidewalk, killing one. After years in court, he was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's overconfidence led to a costly accident. During the 'Don 2' shoot, he insisted on driving and accidentally destroyed a camera, costing the producers millions.
Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan also had a road accident in 2017. Reportedly, he slipped during a bike ride. He suffered a minor hand injury, which kept him away from shooting for a while.
Zeeshan Khan
Zeeshan Khan, an actor from 'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Bigg Boss OTT', also had an accident. His car collided with an oncoming vehicle. The airbags deployed, saving his life. He filed a police report.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.