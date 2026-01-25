The makers of Salman Khan's upcoming war drama, 'Battle of Galwan', have released the film's first song, 'Maatrubhumi'. The track features Salman as an Indian Army officer alongside Chitrangada Singh, showing the emotional side of the film.

'Maatrubhumi' Song Released

Just days after releasing the teaser for its first song, the makers of the Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan have now unveiled the full track. Salman took to his Instagram account to share the first song, "Maatrubhumi", giving fans a first look at the emotional side of the war drama. In the song, Salman appears as an Indian Army officer, with Chitrangada Singh playing his wife. Their scenes together highlight strong family bonds. The visuals shift between peaceful moments at home with their two kids and intense scenes from the Galwan battlefield. Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

"Maatrubhumi" is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics written by Sameer Anjaan. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The music and vocals aim to evoke strong patriotic emotions.

About 'Battle of Galwan'

The film's teaser was released in December last year and gave a glimpse of Salman's character, who portrays an Indian Army officer. The teaser shows him with a serious and restrained expression. The visuals depict rough terrain, cold weather, and close combat, offering a preview of the challenges soldiers face at high altitudes.

Based on the 2020 Galwan Clash

The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and undertaking activities such as surveying border areas to prevent "possible" Chinese aggression.

Actor Chitrangada Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. The movie will be released on April 17.