Secret of Hina Khan's hair is out; check out her haircare routine

TV actress Hina Khan is adored for her acting prowess and haircare regime. Do you want silky and bouncy hair like the actress? Here's what you need to follow. Read on to know Hina's hair-care routine.

Everyone loves TV actress Hina Khan for varied reasons. Apart from showing off her acting prowess on the screen, she is known for her sartorial picks, skincare and haircare routines. She is also a pro when it comes to fitness. Although, with her workout videos, she often shares her haircare secrets with her sea of followers.

There is no secret that the actress follows a dedicated haircare regime when it comes to keeping all her issues at bay. She believes that what you eat not only shows on the skin but the hair also. Do you want to know the secret behind Hina's bouncy hair? Check out her hair care routine, which she had once revealed on her Youtube channel. It is not an expensive affair, and it is effortless to follow. She also consumes a diet rich in protein and eats different types of seeds (pumpkin seeds, chia seeds etc) as they have a lot of health benefits.

Hina also believes in oiling her hair. It nourishes the scalp, and one should make sure that one uses natural oils like coconut, argan, almond, and olive on the scalp, which leaves a good smell and makes the scalp smooth.

Onion juice is also a miracle for Hina. It prevents hair loss. It is rich in dietary sulfur, which is a nutritional element that our body requires. It is also believed that when onion juice is applied to the scalp, it will increase blood supply to the hair follicles, which helps in hair growth.

Hina also ensures that if one suffers from the issue of dandruff, then one should apply onion juice regularly. The actress also believes that after putting conditioner to the hair, one should rinse hair with cold or running water. One should also never comb hair post hair wash and detangle hair with fingers for less breakage.

