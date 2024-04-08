Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SCARY INCIDENT: Akshay Kumar reveals his palm was cut by a fan, 'Had a blade stuck between their nails'

    In a recent interaction, Akshay Kumar disclosed that while he was shaking hands with a large group of fans, one of them slit his palm and it was bleeding.

    SCARY INCIDENT: Akshay Kumar reveals his palm was cut by a fan, 'Had a blade stuck between their nails' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    Who does not enjoy stardom, everyone does! Celebrities across the globe have a huge fanbase and they are loved and worshiped by many. But sometimes when a fan's liking towards a celebrity gets overboard, it can get dangerous. Akshay Kumar, one of the finest actors the Indian film industry could get, during a recent interaction, shared a horrifying fan experience. When asked to relate one of his craziest fan encounters, the actor disclosed that a fan slit his palm.

    The incident

    "Once, I was shaking hands with a large group of people when I saw my hand was bleeding. Then I noticed that one of the fans had a blade stuck between their nails. So when I was shaking hands with everyone, they took advantage of the opportunity and slit my palm. It is insane that they do it. I'm not sure what prompted them to do it," Akshay Kumar remarked.

    Also read: Nayanthara shares glimpses of her home office; Jawan actress calls it 'Magical journey...'

    Professional front

    Akshay Kumar will next be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, has already generated a lot of buzz. The film will hit the theatres on April 10, 2024.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nayanthara shares glimpses of her home office; Jawan actress calls it 'Magical journey...' RBA

    Nayanthara shares glimpses of her home office; Jawan actress calls it 'Magical journey...'

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun greets fans outside his Jubilee Hills house on his 42nd birthday; watch viral video RBA

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun greets fans outside his Jubilee Hills house on his 42nd birthday; watch viral video

    Kangana Ranaut shows off her new car 'Mercedes Maybach GLS'; actress recently joined BJP, contesting from Mandi RBA

    Kangana Ranaut shows off her new car 'Mercedes Maybach'; actress recently joined BJP, contesting from Mandi

    Ranbir Kapoor gets angry after huge crowd runs behind his new Rs 8 Crore Bentley; watch this shocking video RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor gets angry after huge crowd runs behind his new Rs 8 Crore Bentley; watch this shocking video

    Allu Arjun turns 42: 'Arjun Reddy' to 'Kick', 6 films rejected by the actor RKK

    Allu Arjun turns 42: 'Arjun Reddy' to 'Kick', 6 films rejected by the actor

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-764 April 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-764 April 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will CPI(M)'s V Wasif increase vote share in Malappuram? rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will CPI(M)'s V Wasif increase vote share in Malappuram?

    Delhi excise policy case: Court denies interim bail plea to BRS leader K Kavitha gcw

    Delhi excise policy case: Court denies interim bail plea to BRS leader K Kavitha

    Solar Eclipse on April 8: Timings and how to watch it safely? RKK

    Solar Eclipse on April 8: Timings and how to watch it safely?

    Kerala: Road accident deaths declined drastically after AI camera installation; MVD shares figures anr

    Kerala: Road accident deaths declined drastically after AI camera installation; MVD shares figures

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon