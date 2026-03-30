Actor Sayani Gupta has launched her production banner, Sayani Gupta Movies (SGM), with her directorial debut short film 'Aasmani' as its first project. She stated the move stems from her desire to be more deeply involved in storytelling.

Actor Sayani Gupta has stepped into production with the launch of her banner Sayani Gupta Movies (SGM), with her directorial debut short film 'Aasmani' as its first project. After over a decade of working across films and streaming platforms, Sayani said the move towards production stems from her desire to be more deeply involved in storytelling.

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A Dream for Quality Storytelling

"It has been a long dream. I've been wanting tell a certain kind of stories and the idea is to be able to create an enabling space for collaboration. We will go slowly but steadily, concentrating on one film at a time. For us the quality of writing, craft, storytelling will always take precedence.. and for that to happen, the right kind of time, care and attention needs to be given to every project," she said in a statement.

'Aasmani': The First Venture

'Aasmani', which marks SGM's first production, features Revathy along with Daria Bedi and Abhay Kaul. The film has been written, directed and produced by Sayani, as per the press release. While the actor has earlier co-produced projects such as 'Where the Winds Blow', 'Upar Neeche', and short films like 'Dear Men' and Oscar-qualifying 'Shameless', 'Aasmani' is her first full-scale production.

Sayani spent over a year scouting locations across Maharashtra, eventually choosing Pune as the base, owing to her association with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). The film is backed by the Sumitra Gupta Foundation for Arts and One India Stories, and brings together executive producers Nikkhil Advani, Dia Mirza and Ananya Rane.

Future Endeavours

The actor also shared that she is currently working on two international co-productions in different genres, further expanding her journey as a producer, as per the press release. (ANI)