    People's Choice Awards 2021: Kim Kardashian to Dwayne Johnson win big awards; see the complete list of winners

    Lets us check out the People's Choice Awards 2021 winners list; honorary awards were handed out to Christina Aguilera, Halle Berry, and Kim Kardashian; read on

    People Choice Awards 2021: Kim Kardashian to Dwayne Johnson win big awards; see the complete list of winners
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 10:28 AM IST
    Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson was the big winner at the 2021 People's Choice Awards; the Red Notice star took home awards for Male Movie Star of 2021 and Comedy Movie Star of 2021, also the honorary People's Champion Award. The Marvel Cinematic Universe also claimed awards for Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow, Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Tom Hiddleston and Loki.

    A few honorary awards were handed out to singer Christina Aguilera, who received the Music Icon Award, actor Halle Berry, who got the People's Icon Award, and reality TV star Kim Kardashian who got the Fashion Icon Award. Check out the complete winner's list below.

    Also Read: People's Choice Awards 2021: Dwayne Johnson to Kyle Richards and more looked stylish on the red carpet

    The Game Change of 2021
    Alex Morgan
    Bubba Wallace
    Carl Nassib
    Naomi Osaka
    Patrick Mahomes
    Serena Williams
    WINNER: Simone Biles
    Sunisa Lee

    The Pop Podcast of 2021
    WINNER: Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain
    Armchair Expert
    Call Her Daddy
    Chicks in the Office
    Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend
    Couple Things With Shawn and Andrew
    SmartLess
    Why Won't You Date Me? With Nicole Byer

    The Movie of 2021
    WINNER: Black Widow
    Coming 2 America
    F9: The Fast Saga
    Dune
    No Time to Die
    Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
    The Tomorrow War
    Venom: Let Their Be Carnage

    The Comedy Movie of 2021
    Coming 2 America
    WINNER: Free Guy
    He's All That
    Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
    Jungle Cruise
    Space Jam: A New Legacy
    Thunder Force
    Vacation Friends

    The Action Movie of 2021
    Black Widow
    F9: The Fast Saga
    Godzilla vs. Kong
    No Time to Die
    WINNER: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
    The Suicide Squad
    The Tomorrow War
    Venom: Let There Be Carnage

    The Drama Movie of 2021
    A Quiet Place Part II
    WINNER: Cruella
    Dune
    Fatherhood 
    Halloween Kills
    In the Heights
    Old
    Respect

    The Family Movie of 2021
    Cinderella
    WINNER: Luca
    Raya and the Last Dragon
    The Boss Baby: Family Business
    The Mitchells vs. the Machines
    Tom and Jerry 
    Vivo 
    Yes Day

    The Male Movie Star of 2021
    Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
    Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
    WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
    Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
    John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
    Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
    Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
    Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)

    The Female Movie Star of 2021
    Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
    Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
    Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
    Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
    Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
    Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)
    Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)
    WINNER: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

    The Drama Movie Star of 2021
    Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)
    Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II)
    Emma Stone (Cruella)
    Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Kills)
    Jason Momoa (Dune)
    Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
    WINNER: Kevin Hart (Fatherhood)
    Timothée Chalamet (Dune)

    The Comedy Movie Star of 2021
    WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
    Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
    Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise)
    Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
    Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force)
    Octavia Spencer (Thunder Force)
    Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
    Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)

    The Action Movie Star of 2021
    Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
    Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
    Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
    Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
    John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
    Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
    WINNER: Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
    Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)

    The Show of 2021
    Cobra Kai
    Grey's Anatomy
    Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
    WINNER: Loki
    Saturday Night Live 
    The Bachelor
    This Is Us
    WandaVision

    The Drama Show of 2021
    Outer Banks
    9-1-1
    Cobra Kai
    WINNER: Grey's Anatomy
    Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
    The Equalizer
    The Walking Dead
    This Is Us

    The Comedy Show of 2021
    Brooklyn Nine-Nine
    Grown-ish
    WINNER: Never Have I Ever
    Only Murders in the Building
    Saturday Night Live
    Ted Lasso
    The Upshaws
    Young Rock

    The Reality Show of 2021
    90 Day Fiancé
    Bachelor in Paradise
    Below Deck
    Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
    WINNER: Keeping Up With the Kardashians
    Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
    The Real Housewives of Atlanta

    The Competition Show of 2021
    America's Got Talent
    American Idol
    Dancing With The Stars
    RuPaul's Drag Race
    The Bachelor
    The Bachelorette
    The Masked Singer
    WINNER: The Voice

    The Male TV Star of 2021
    Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
    Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
    Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
    Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
    Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
    Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
    Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
    WINNER: Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

    The Female TV Star of 2021
    Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
    Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
    WINNER: Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)
    Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
    Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
    Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
    Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
    Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)

    The Drama TV Star of 2021
    Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
    Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
    WINNER: Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
    Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)
    Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
    Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
    Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
    Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

    The Comedy TV Star of 2021
    Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
    Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
    Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
    Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
    WINNER: Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
    Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
    Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws)
    Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)

    The Daytime Talk Show of 2021
    Good Morning America
    Live With Kelly and Ryan
    Red Table Talk
    WINNER: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
    The Kelly Clarkson Show
    The View
    The Wendy Williams Show
    Today

    The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021
    Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
    WINNER: Jimmy Kimmel Live
    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
    Late Night With Seth Meyers
    The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
    The Late Late Show With James Corden
    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    The Competition Contestant of 2021
    Cody Rigsby (Dancing With the Stars)
    Gottmik (RuPaul's Drag Race)
    JoJo (The Masked Singer)
    WINNER: JoJo Siwa (Dancing With the Stars)
    Katie Thurston (The Bachelorette)
    Matt James (The Bachelor)
    Symone (RuPaul's Drag Race)
    Wiz Khalifa (The Masked Singer)

    The Reality TV Star of 2021
    Erica Mena (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta)
    Joe Amabile (Bachelor in Paradise)
    Kandi Burruss (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
    WINNER: Khloé Kardashian (Keeping Up With the Kardashians)
    Kim Kardashian West (Keeping Up With the Kardashians)
    Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
    Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation)
    Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation)

    The Bingeworthy Show of 2021
    Cobra Kai
    Loki
    Mare of Easttown
    Outer Banks
    Sex/Life
    WINNER: Squid Game
    Ted Lasso
    The White Lotus

    The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021
    Loki
    WINNER: Lucifer
    La Brea
    Shadow and Bone
    Superman and Lois
    The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
    The Flash
    WandaVision

    The Male Artist of 2021
    Bad Bunny
    Drake
    Ed Sheeran
    Justin Bieber
    WINNER: Lil Nas X
    Luke Combs
    Shawn Mendes
    The Weeknd

    The Female Artist of 2021
    WINNER: Adele
    Billie Eilish
    Cardi B
    Doja Cat
    Halsey
    Megan Thee Stallion
    Olivia Rodrigo
    Saweetie

    The Group of 2021
    WINNER: BTS
    Coldplay
    Dan + Shay
    Imagine Dragons
    Jonas Brothers
    Maroon 5
    Migos
    Twenty One Pilots

    The Song of 2021
    WINNER: "Butter" (BTS)
    "Bad Habits" (Ed Sheeran)
    "Easy on Me" (Adele)
    "Good 4 U" (Olivia Rodrigo)
    "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" (Lil Nas X)
    "Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
    "Stay" (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)
    "Up" (Cardi B)

    The Album of 2021
    Certified Lover Boy (Drake)
    Culture III (Migos)
    Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)
    Justice (Justine Bieber)
    Montero (Lil Nas X)
    Planet Her (Doja Cat)
    WINNER: Sour (Olivia Rodrigo)
    Star-crossed (Kacey Musgraves)

    The Country Artist of 2021
    WINNER: Blake Shelton
    Carrie Underwood
    Dan + Shay
    Kacey Musgraves
    Kane Brown
    Luke Bryan
    Luke Combs
    Miranda Lambert

    The Latin Artist of 2021
    Anuel AA
    WINNER: Bad Bunny
    Becky G
    Daddy Yankee
    J Balvin
    Karol G
    Maluma
    Natti Natasha

    The New Artist of 2021
    24kGoldn
    Bella Poarch
    Giveon
    WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
    Rauw Alejandro
    Tate McRae
    The Kid Laroi
    Tomorrow X Together

    The Music Video of 2021
    WINNER: "Butter" (BTS)
    "Easy on Me" (Adele)
    "Good 4 U" (Olivia Rodrigo)
    "Location" (Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin)
    "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" (Lil Nas X)
    "My Universe" (Coldplay X BTS)
    "Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
    "Stay" (The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber)

    The Collaboration Song of 2021
    "Best Friend" (Saweetie feat. Doja Cat)
    "Industry Baby"(Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow)
    "Kiss Me More" (Doja Cat feat. SZA)
    "Leave the Door Open" (Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak))
    "Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
    WINNER: "Stay" (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)
    "Way 2 Sexy" (Drake feat. Future & Young Thug)
    "You Right" (Doja Cat, The Weeknd)

    The Social Star of 2021
    Addison Rae
    WINNER: Britney Spears
    Charli D'Amelio
    Dwayne Johnson
    Justin Bieber
    Kim Kardashian West
    Kylie Jenner
    Lil Nas X

    The Pop Special of 2021
    Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry
    Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil
    WINNER: Friends: The Reunion
    Justin Bieber: Our World
    Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
    Oprah with Meghan and Harry
    Pink: All I Know So Far
    Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

    The Comedy Act of 2021
    Back to Abnormal Tour (Trevor Noah)
    Bo Burnham: Inside (Bo Burnham)
    From Scratch Tour (John Mulaney)
    Sorry, Harriet Tubman (Phoebe Robisnon)
    The King's Jester Tour (Hasan Minhaj)
    The Milk & Money Tour (Ali Wong)
    WINNER: Vaccinated and Horny Tour (Chelsea Handler)
    You Know What It Is (Marlon Wayans)

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 10:34 AM IST
