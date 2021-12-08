  • Facebook
    People's Choice Awards 2021: Dwayne Johnson to Kyle Richards and more looked stylish on the red carpet

    First Published Dec 8, 2021, 8:58 AM IST
    The People's Choice Awards 2021 take place on December 7, in Santa Monica, California. Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will host the 47th People's Choice Awards

    Yes, it is a star-studded night in Hollywood as the People's Choice Awards 2021 take place in Santa Monica, California. From Dwayne Johnson to Sarah Hyland to Charli D'Amelio to Halle Berry to Kyle Richards and more, celebs made stunning appearances on the red carpet. Take a look

    Red Notice star Dwayne Johnson wears Dolce & Gabbana at the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar.

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards attends the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar.

    Mindy Kaling wears Pamella Roland at the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07 in Santa Monica, California. 

    Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox wears Jean-Louis Sabaji on the People's Choice Awards 2021 red carpet.

    Monster's Ball actor Halle Berry looked stylish as she walked the People's Choice Awards 2021 red carpet.
     

    Modern Family actor Sarah Hyland wears Vera Wang; she kissed Wells Adams at the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

    Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke wears Alexander McQueen on the People's Choice Awards 2021 red carpet.

    Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn wears vintage Dolce & Gabbana at the People's Choice Awards 2021 red carpet held in Santa Monica, California. 

    JoJo Siwa wears Jenny Packham poses with Iman Shumpert at the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    The Space Between and Habit star Paris Jackson wears Vivienne Westwood on the People's Choice Awards 2021 red carpet.
     

    The D'Amelio Show star Charli D'Amelio wears vintage Dolce & Gabbana at the People's Choice Awards 2021 red carpet.

