‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ set for a high-footfall weekend, credits to word-of-mouth, Day 2 collections- 7 Cr

Experience the triumph of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' as it captivates cine-goers with love and impact. Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures unite for an unforgettable cinematic journey. The romantic saga with its pure love story is making the audience swoon over it----- by Amrita Ghosh

Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures united to bring forth the highly anticipated film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which released on June 29th to an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences. The film's pure love story and impactful social message resonated deeply with viewers. Its release on Eid al-Adha, a holiday, drew in a large number of moviegoers, generating positive word of mouth. Despite the challenge of a regular working Friday, the film experienced only a minimal drop in collections, earning 7 Cr. on its second day.

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' made a strong impact at the box office. Opening with a solid 9.25 Cr. on the first day, the film garnered praise for its content. Even on the following working day, a Friday, it maintained its stronghold, collecting 7 Cr. This minimal drop in numbers after a holiday showcases the film's growing popularity and audience engagement.

The film struck a chord with viewers across all age groups and families, leading to a significant positive word of mouth. As a result, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is expected to have a promising weekend ahead, building on its strong foundation and audience acceptance.

Notably, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is a remarkable collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and director Sameer Vidwans have all previously been honored with National Awards for their respective feature films. Now, with the film released in theaters, audiences can immerse themselves in this captivating tale on the big screen.