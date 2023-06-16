Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan's new song 'Gujju Pataka' is best for THIS wedding season (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kartik Aaryan's latest song, "Gujju Pataka," from the film "Satyaprem Ki Katha," is set to become the groom's go-to entry song during the upcoming wedding season. Following the release of two romantic melodies, namely "Naseeb Se" and "Aaj Ke Baad," the makers of "Satyaprem Ki Katha" have unveiled a teaser for their next offering, a high-energy dance number called "Gujju Pataka."

    The song has now been released, exuding a lively and celebratory atmosphere. The production, a collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala's production house and Namah Pictures, features the protagonist, Kartik Aaryan, appearing in four different groom avatars, hinting at the intriguing elements awaiting audiences in the movie.

    The teaser of "Gujju Pataka" introduces viewers to the exhilarating entry of the groom, while the song itself creates an electrifying mood, accompanied by Kartik Aaryan's captivating dance moves and unmatched charisma.

    The visuals showcase grand wedding setups, further adding to the festive ambiance. With this release, it becomes evident that another chart-topping hit is on its way, adding to the already successful soundtrack of "Satyaprem Ki Katha."

    It is worth noting that "Satyaprem Ki Katha" marks a significant collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Notably, Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and director Sameer Vidwans have individually earned National Awards for their outstanding contributions to the film industry. Audiences can anticipate the theatrical release of "Satyaprem Ki Katha" on June 29th 2023.

