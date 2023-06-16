Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush Review: Read THIS before watching Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, on the big screen

    Adipurush Twitter Review: Here are some responses social media users have shared on Twitter after watching Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film Adipurush.
     

    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 7:32 AM IST

    Adipurush, the long-awaited socio-fantasy based on Valmiki's Ramayana story, has finally premiered to great acclaim. Before its theatrical premiere, the film established records and is currently receiving rave reviews worldwide. As soon as the film's premieres began in India and overseas, admirers of the pan-India actor flooded social media platforms with tweets, comments, and opinions about Adipurush.

    The epic tells the narrative of Lord Rama or Raghav, who sets out on a life-changing trip from Ayodhya to Lanka in search of his kidnapped wife Sita as Janaki. He must vanquish Ravanasura aka Lankesh, the great ruler of Lanka, with the assistance of his student Hanuma aka Bajrang. The film is based on Valmiki's legendary representation of the same in the Ramayana, Hindu mythological literature.

    A few excited young people, cinema enthusiasts, and admirers of the actor have begun to demonstrate their excitement for seeing Adipurush on the first day of the first performance. They turned to social media to express their thoughts on Adipurush, which is thrilling and tempting for the other fans who have already purchased tickets and are anxious to see the fantasy drama on the big screen.

    Before you see Prabhas in Adipurush, check out some of these review tweets.

    Adipurush cast
    Prabhas portrayed Raghava in the film, based on the Indian mythical epic Ramayana, while Kriti Sanon played Janaki. Sunny Singh portrayed Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage played Bajrang, and Vatsal Sheth played Indrajit. Sonal Chauhan and Trupti Toradmal also had significant parts in the film. 

    Adipurush Team
    Adipurush is produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. Karthik Palani handled the film's cinematography, and Apurva Motiwale Sahai and Ashish Mhatre collaborated on the editing. While Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara wrote the background score for Adipurush, Ajay-Atul and Sachet-Parampara composed the film's themes and songs.
     

