Satyaprem ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic poster out; trailer to release tomorrow

    After a long wait, the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is all set for its release tomorrow. After giving a glimpse of this upcoming romantic musical love saga with the teaser and 'Naseeb Se' song, the makers dropped a beautiful poster just a day before the trailer's release. This has surely raised the excitement for the release of the film. 

    About 'Satyaprem Ki Katha': 
    'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is now one of the most talked-about movies. Since the film's teaser was aired, it has it fondly stated of the love season. The film is winning the hearts of moviegoers with its beautiful soundtrack and mesmerising larger-than-life graphics, bringing the blockbuster Jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani back on the screen after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

    While all of this has been building up to pique the public's interest in seeing more of this beautiful love story, the creators surprised the audience with a stunning poster. The poster, which included Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, demonstrated the chemistry of this amazing duo. The film's trailer will be released tomorrow, and the poster is nothing short of a delight. 

    'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also marks a landmark collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia won National Awards for their respective feature films, as did Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans. On June 29, 2023, the film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
