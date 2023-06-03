Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif had dedicated wrong Punjabi song to him

Vicky Kaushal recently disclosed that Katrina Kaif once taught herself a Punjabi song in an effort to impress him. The actor claimed that despite her best efforts, she selected the incorrect music because she does not speak the language properly. Vicky revealed that Katrina Kaif believed the song to be romantic but in fact it was about violence and firearms.

'Ki haal chaal' to her, please. How are you doing? You'll hear Katrina say, "Vadhiya hai" (I'm okay).

He admitted to Vicky that he cannot recall the specific music she devoted to him, but she found it to be romantic. 'Mere se panga loge, toh main goli maar dunga' (If you cross me, I'll shoot you) was the song's true meaning, which he revealed.

He admitted to Vicky that he cannot recall the specific music she devoted to him, but she found it to be romantic. 'Mere se panga loge, toh main goli maar dunga' (If you cross me, I'll shoot you) was the song's true meaning, which he revealed. On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will co-star with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will star alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

