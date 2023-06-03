Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif had dedicated wrong Punjabi song to him

    One of the cutest couples in the Bollywood film business is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. They always provide couple goals.

    Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif had dedicated wrong Punjabi song to him ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 7:31 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal recently disclosed that Katrina Kaif once taught herself a Punjabi song in an effort to impress him. The actor claimed that despite her best efforts, she selected the incorrect music because she does not speak the language properly. Vicky revealed that Katrina Kaif believed the song to be romantic but in fact it was about violence and firearms. 

    Vicky revealed that Katrina Kaif believed the song to be romantic but in fact it was about violence and firearms. He remarked, "I'll feel the romance in it, but don't sing it somewhere else." The actor also revealed that Katrina has picked up several Punjabi words and phrases. 'Ki haal chaal' to her, please. How are you doing? You'll hear Katrina say, "Vadhiya hai" (I'm okay). 

    He admitted to Vicky that he cannot recall the specific music she devoted to him, but she found it to be romantic. 'Mere se panga loge, toh main goli maar dunga' (If you cross me, I'll shoot you) was the song's true meaning, which he revealed. On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will co-star with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will star alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.
     

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 7:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Disha Patani in complete of Mouni Roy's swimsuit look, here's what she commented ADC

    Disha Patani in complete AWW of Mouni Roy's swimsuit look, here's what she commented

    Sonakshi Sinha 36th birthday: The journey of overpowering 'body shaming' and gaining hold ADC

    Sonakshi Sinha 36th birthday: The journey of overpowering 'body shaming' and gaining hold

    Shahid Kapoor on 8th anniversary with Mira Rajput Marriage makes a man realise how many mistakes hes made ADC

    Shahid Kapoor on 8th anniversary with Mira Rajput: 'Marriage makes a man realise how many mistakes he's made'

    Rajinikanth greets fans waiting outside 'Laal Salaam' sets - WATCH vma

    Rajinikanth greets fans waiting outside 'Laal Salaam' sets - WATCH

    'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan turns cheerleader for son Aryan Khan's debut show vma

    'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan turns cheerleader for son Aryan Khan's debut show

    Recent Stories

    Man refuses to marry woman citing Mangalik; Allahabad HC directs Lucknow varsity to check woman's 'kundali' anr

    Man refuses to marry woman citing Mangalik; Allahabad HC directs Lucknow varsity to check woman's 'kundali'

    6 delectable spicy mango recipes vma

    6 delectable and spicy mango recipes

    Football Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Robert Lewandowski hopes to partner with legendary Argentine osf

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Robert Lewandowski hopes to partner with legendary Argentine

    Here are 5 ways to survive a train accident, check them out ADC

    Here are 5 ways to survive a train accident, check them out

    Odisha Train Accident Coromandel Express crashed at 128 kmph, was not on main line: Initial probe

    Coromandel Express crashed at 128 kmph, was not on main line: Initial probe

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon