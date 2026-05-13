Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj visited the Melbourne Cricket Ground and held the World Cup trophy ahead of his Australia concert. He also recently met with veteran actor Sunny Deol, who expressed his admiration for the singer's music.

Satinder Sartaaj holds World Cup trophy at MCG

Ahead of his concert in Australia, popular Punjabi folk singer Satinder Sartaaj recently visited the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

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On Wednesday, Satinder took to Instagram and shared a video from his visit to MCG, where he also got an opportunity to hold the World Cup trophy. "Honoured to hold the World Cup at the iconic @mcg today; truly a privileged & memorable moment! Grateful for the warmth, hospitality & love at this special media event ahead of this week's shows on Sat.16th & Sun. 17th May (Additional) at @rodlaverarena Melbourne. Heartfelt thanks to @australiansportsmuseum @cricketaustralia @amankhannaofficial @creative_events_australia @firdausproductionglobal," he captioned the post.

Singer meets veteran actor Sunny Deol

Meanwhile, Satinder, who has been basking in love for his recent song Jaiye Sajna from 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge, recently met with veteran actor Sunny Deol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satinder Sartaaj (@satindersartaaj)

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared pictures from their meeting and also shared his thoughts about his love for Sartaaj's music. In his caption, the actor spoke about how he has been listening to the singer for a long time and often plays his songs. He also mentioned that he had reached out to Sartaaj earlier for his film. "Ever since I first heard his music in 2021, his songs have stayed with me. I have a playlist of his songs which I am listing to most of the time. I had reached out to him for two songs for my special film Gabru, a film very close to my heart, both the songs have made the film even more beautiful, but we never got the chance to meet back then. Finally, we did, and spent a beautiful evening together. Truly love Sartaaj's music," read the caption of his post. (ANI)