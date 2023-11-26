Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The Archies song 'Dhisoom Dhisoom' OUT: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor send playful warning to Agastya Nanda; Read

    The Archies song 'Dhisoom Dhisoom' out: The teen musical comedy set in the '60s, anticipates a December 7 release on Netflix. The recently unveiled song, 'Dhishoom Dhishoom,' showcases the lead actresses' impressive dancing skills

    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    Excitement is building as the highly anticipated teen musical comedy, 'The Archies,' gears up for its release on December 7. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast featuring Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja. The newly released track, "Dhishoom Dhishoom," composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and featuring vocals by Dot & Kelly Dlima, adds to the buzz surrounding the film.

    The song, features lead actresses Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Dot exhibiting their impressive dancing skills on skates. Dressed in matching outfits, the trio sends a playful warning to Agastya Nanda's character, Archie, who finds himself entangled in a love triangle with Suhana's Veronica and Khushi's Betty in the movie.

    The response from fans to the 'Dhishoom Dhishoom' song has been overwhelmingly positive. The comments section of the music video is flooded with appreciation for the actors' performances. One fan highlighted the amazing expressions of Agastya and Mihir, saying, 'Agastya and Mihir's expression was amazing. And Khushi's dance is stunning.' Another noted Suhana Khan's captivating screen presence, stating, 'Suhana's screen presence is so damn amazing.'

    Acknowledging the difficulty of combining skating, dancing, and acting, a user praised the cast, saying, 'Skating, dancing, and acting isn’t easy. Great job!' Another fan expressed their excitement for the movie, stating, 'WOW, I seriously cannot wait to watch this movie! All of them just look simply great at whatever they are doing. So excited!'

    'The Archies' promises a nostalgic journey set in the '60s within the town of Riverdale. The trailer, along with three previously released songs— the soulful 'Sunoh,' the lively dance number 'Va Va Voom,' and the feel-good track 'In Raahon Mein'— has already generated significant excitement among the audience. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby Films, the film is set to make its debut on Netflix on December 7, marking the arrival of a wave of fresh young talents to the film industry.

