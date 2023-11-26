Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Farah Khan reveals these actresses were approached before Malaika Arora for Chaiyya Chaiyya; Read more

    Farah Khan unveils the making of "Chaiyya Chaiyya," exposing rejections from top actresses before Malaika Arora stepped in. Khan discovered Malaika's dance talent last minute, leading to an iconic performance with Shah Rukh Khan on a moving train

    Farah Khan reveals these actresses were approached before Malaika Arora for Chaiyya Chaiyya; Read more ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    In a recent event, renowned filmmaker, director, and choreographer Farah Khan shared an intriguing behind-the-scenes story of one of Bollywood's most iconic songs, 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the movie Dil Se. Khan revealed that before Malaika Arora's mesmerizing performance alongside Shah Rukh Khan on a moving train, several established actresses, including Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty, had turned down the opportunity to dance to the upbeat track.

    "Every heroine had refused to do that song. So that's what I say: 'You have to be on the right time at the right place,'" Farah Khan stated, emphasizing the serendipity that led to Malaika Arora's involvement.

    During the same event, the Main Hoon Na director shared insights into how Malaika Arora became the chosen one for the song. At that time, Khan admitted not being aware of Malaika's dance capabilities. She recalled, "Nobody knew Malaika was a model. I knew her because we knew Arbaaz (Khan) then she was seeing him. I didn't even know she can dance."

    Farah Khan dispelled the notion that she discovered Deepika Padukone, asserting that Malaika was her first discovery. Khan highlighted the urgency of the situation before shooting the song: "Two days before the shoot of the song, I called Malaika to do this song. Before her, we had approached six-seven heroines but, nothing worked out."

    Facing a dilemma over the casting, Khan revealed that makeup artist Mickey Contractor suggested Malaika, describing her as a talented dancer. Khan initially hesitated, considering Malaika's modeling background and how she would adapt to traditional Indian dance in a ghagra-choli.

    ALSO READ: The Archies song 'Dhisoom Dhisoom' OUT: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor send playful warning to Agastya Nanda; Read

    Recalling the impromptu rehearsal in Ooty just two days before the shoot, Khan shared the challenges Malaika faced on the train during the shoot. "We just made her climb the train. She was trembling; literally, there was no safety, nothing. She had no makeup on, just kajal and a tattoo that Geeta (Kapur) made on her arms. And of course, Shah Rukh was there with her.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra reacts to fake statements about cousin Mannara Chopra; here's what she said

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Orry shocks Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt with his reply on 'who won World Cup'; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Orry shocks Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt with his reply on 'who won World Cup'; read details

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil film's OTT rights bagged by THIS platform rkn

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil film's OTT rights bagged by THIS platform

    Katrina Kaif once had near-death experience in a chopper; here's what happened RBA

    Katrina Kaif once had near-death experience in a chopper; here's what happened

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun foregoes fees for film; asks for THIS instead ATG

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun foregoes fees for film; asks for THIS instead

    The Archies song 'Dhisoom Dhisoom' OUT: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor send playful warning to Agastya Nanda; Read ATG

    The Archies song 'Dhisoom Dhisoom' OUT: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor send playful warning to Agastya Nanda; Read

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Orry shocks Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt with his reply on 'who won World Cup'; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Orry shocks Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt with his reply on 'who won World Cup'; read details

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil film's OTT rights bagged by THIS platform rkn

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil film's OTT rights bagged by THIS platform

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to marry in India not foreign nations (WATCH) AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi advocates 'vocal for local' mindset, calls for domestic weddings (WATCH)

    Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of deception in DK Shivakumar's asset case

    Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of deception in DK Shivakumar's asset case

    Palestinian woman released by Israel immediately calls on Hamas to shed more Jewish blood (WATCH) AJR

    Palestinian woman released by Israel immediately calls on Hamas to shed more Jewish blood (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon