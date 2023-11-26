Farah Khan reveals these actresses were approached before Malaika Arora for Chaiyya Chaiyya; Read more

Farah Khan unveils the making of "Chaiyya Chaiyya," exposing rejections from top actresses before Malaika Arora stepped in. Khan discovered Malaika's dance talent last minute, leading to an iconic performance with Shah Rukh Khan on a moving train

In a recent event, renowned filmmaker, director, and choreographer Farah Khan shared an intriguing behind-the-scenes story of one of Bollywood's most iconic songs, 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the movie Dil Se. Khan revealed that before Malaika Arora's mesmerizing performance alongside Shah Rukh Khan on a moving train, several established actresses, including Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty, had turned down the opportunity to dance to the upbeat track.

"Every heroine had refused to do that song. So that's what I say: 'You have to be on the right time at the right place,'" Farah Khan stated, emphasizing the serendipity that led to Malaika Arora's involvement.

During the same event, the Main Hoon Na director shared insights into how Malaika Arora became the chosen one for the song. At that time, Khan admitted not being aware of Malaika's dance capabilities. She recalled, "Nobody knew Malaika was a model. I knew her because we knew Arbaaz (Khan) then she was seeing him. I didn't even know she can dance."

Farah Khan dispelled the notion that she discovered Deepika Padukone, asserting that Malaika was her first discovery. Khan highlighted the urgency of the situation before shooting the song: "Two days before the shoot of the song, I called Malaika to do this song. Before her, we had approached six-seven heroines but, nothing worked out."

Facing a dilemma over the casting, Khan revealed that makeup artist Mickey Contractor suggested Malaika, describing her as a talented dancer. Khan initially hesitated, considering Malaika's modeling background and how she would adapt to traditional Indian dance in a ghagra-choli.

Recalling the impromptu rehearsal in Ooty just two days before the shoot, Khan shared the challenges Malaika faced on the train during the shoot. "We just made her climb the train. She was trembling; literally, there was no safety, nothing. She had no makeup on, just kajal and a tattoo that Geeta (Kapur) made on her arms. And of course, Shah Rukh was there with her.

