Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer movie released on Jio Hotstar. Here's a detailed review of the film

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer film 'Sarzameen' is streaming on Jio-Hotstar. This film depicts a story of a complicated father-son relationship. Ever since the trailer of this film came out, people were eagerly waiting for its release. Now that the film has been released, here's a review of the film.

What is the story of the film 'Sarzameen'?

The story of 'Sarzameen' revolves around Colonel Vijay Menon (Prithviraj Sukumaran). He is posted in Kashmir and lives there with his family. Vijay is embarrassed by his son Harman (Ibrahim) because he stutters. At the same time, his wife Meher (Kajol) tries her best to bring him closer to his son. Then the twist in the story comes when one day, terrorists kidnap Harman and demand the release of their two companions in return. Vijay almost gives up and puts his duty towards the country first. Harman is considered dead, then one day, a boy enters, who claims to be his lost son. In such a situation, it will be known only after watching the film whether he is really his son or not.

How is the acting of the star cast of 'Sarzameen'?

Directed by Kayoj Irani, 'Sarzameen' could have been a patriotic film, but it was not. There was no spark between the actors. Prithviraj, Kajol and Ibrahim did not look like a real family even once. Karan Johar, Sarzameen's producer, directed My Name is Khan (2010) had Kajol playing a wonderful role as a grieving mother who lost her son, but here she did not look like that at all. After watching the film, it seemed as if it was being dragged forcefully. Boman Irani also appeared in a special role in the film, but he could not leave any mark in the film. Ibrahim's acting also did not seem strong. In such a situation, we will give this film a rating of 1.5.