Sardar 2 OTT release is here! Karthi and SJ Suryah’s spy thriller is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages. Check the release date, platform and full streaming details.

Karthi plays a double role in Sardar 2. The movie is a direct sequel to the 2022 spy action thriller Sardar. PS Mithran directed the first part, and he is directing this sequel too. The writing team has changed this time. PS Mithran, MR Pon Parthipan, Roju, Bipin Ragu, and Geevee wrote the first movie. Director Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan, and Vignesh Muniandy teamed up for the writing of Sardar 2. Nambi gets the screenplay credit. They based the script on PS Mithran's original story and characters.

Where to watch?

The film did not get a great response in theatres. But Karthi's Sardar 2 is now trending at number one on OTT in India. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

About Sardar 2

The sequel Sardar 2 will be a follow-up of the film Sardar released in 2022. The actors, who acted in the previous film, will repeat their roles in the sequel too. Karthi will play the main character, and SJ Suryah will act in the film again. The sequel will revolve around an adventurous task with espionage and dangers.

Karthi brings pure energy to the screen as Chandra Bose, code-named Sardar, and Inspector Vijay Prakash. Rajisha Vijayan returns from the first part to join the sequel. SJ Suryah is an exciting new addition to the cast. Ashika Ranganath, Malavika Mohanan, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Sha Ra, Babu Antony, OAK Sundar, and Anbu Thasan play other important roles. The music director has also changed for this outing. GV Prakash Kumar composed music for the first part. Sam CS is handling the music for the sequel. Rajeevan Nambiar is doing the production design. MSP Madhavan and AP Palpandi are taking care of art direction.

George C Williams is the cinematographer. Vijay Velukutty is the editor. S Lakshman Kumar is producing the film under the Prince Pictures banner, along with Ishan Saksena from IVY Entertainment.