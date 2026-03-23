Actor Nicholas Brendon, best known as Xander in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 54. Co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar paid a heartfelt tribute. His family confirmed he passed away in his sleep of natural causes and remembered his passion for art.

Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar has paid a heartfelt tribute to her 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' co-star Nicholas Brendon, who passed away on March 20 at the age of 54, according to E! News.

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Taking to Instagram, Gellar shared an emotional message alongside a throwback photo, quoting Brendon's character Xander Harris from the popular series. "They'll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn't chosen," she wrote, adding, "I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

Family Confirms Actor's Passing

Brendon's family confirmed his passing in a statement, revealing that he died in his sleep of natural causes. They noted that the actor had been undergoing treatment for health issues, including cauda equina syndrome, but remained optimistic about the future.

"He passed in his sleep of natural causes," they said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years."

"In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans," they shared. "He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."

Their statement concluded, "Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support."

Remembering his life beyond acting, the family shared that Brendon had developed a deep passion for painting and art in recent years. "He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create," the statement read, adding that his art reflected his true self.

Co-stars Express Grief

Following the news of his death, several of his former co-stars also expressed their grief. Alyson Hannigan shared a heartfelt note recalling years of friendship and laughter, while Emma Caulfield expressed her sorrow, saying she was struggling to put her feelings into words, according to E! News.

Brendon was best known for his role as Xander Harris in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', which aired from 1997 to 2003. (ANI)