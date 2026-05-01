The sequel to the Netflix hit 'Under Paris' has started production in France. Berenice Bejo and Nassim Lyes return for the film, set three years after the original, with Alexandre Aja ('Piranha 3D') taking over as director.

The much awaited sequel of 'Under Paris' is finally in works as the makers have started the production of the movie in south of France, reported Variety. The film stars Berenice Bejo and Nassim Lyes return alongside Guillaume Gouix, Phillippe Bas, Manon Bresch and Anne Marivin.

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Sequel's Plot Details

The sequel is set three years after the events of 'Under Paris,' when a triathlon in the French capital turned into a bloodbath after a bunch of mutated sharks not only set up camp in the River Seine but started reproducing. Attempts to neutralize them resulted in a chain reaction that ended up flooding the entire city, reported Variety.

"Three years after the Paris triathlon disaster, the center of the Capital is submerged. Sophia (Bejo) and Adil (Lyes) reunite for a high-risk mission: to track Lilith, the original predator, in the shark-infested Seine. There, they will discover that the deadly wildlife hides a much more surprising reality," read the logline as quoted by Variety.

New Director at the Helm

'Piranha 3D' helmer Alexandre Aja takes the reigns from Xavier Gens, who wrote and directed 'Under Paris,' although Gens stays on as co-writer (alongside Aja, Gregory Levasseur, Frederic Garcia, William Laboury and Fanny Talmone) and associate producer, also with Aja. Aja and Levasseur are credited with adaptation while Vincent Roget ("Let Me Be") is producing.

"I love Paris, and I always wanted to make a shark movie, so it was an obvious yes when the opportunity came to take the story even deeper," Aja said of sinking his teeth into the movie, as quoted by Variety.

A Record-Breaking Predecessor

Garnering more than 102 million views since its 2024 release, "Under Paris" is the most popular French film in Netflix's history and the second most popular non-English language film on the platform, as reported Variety. (ANI)