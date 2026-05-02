Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala have welcomed a baby girl. The 'Bigg Boss 17' winner announced the arrival of his daughter on Instagram, sharing photos from the hospital with his newborn and wife.

Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui and his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala have been blessed with a baby girl. On Friday night, Munawar took to Instagram and announced the arrival of his daughter. "Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed Alhmdulillah dua mai khas yaad rakhe!," he captioned, adding a few pictures from the hospital. In one of the pics, Mehzabeen could be seen holding the little one in her arms.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

As soon as Munawar shared the good news, fans, netizens, including members from the film and TV industry, chimed in the comment section and showered the couple with best wishes. Actor Varun Dhawan commented, "Congratulations bhai." "Masha allah," a fan wrote.

About Munawar Faruqui

Munawar was previously married to Jasmine; he has a son Mikael with his first wife.

Munawar, also a singer, is best known for his work as a stand-up comedian. His popularity reached a new peak after his stint in Bigg Boss 17, which significantly expanded his fan base. More recently, he was seen in the web series First Copy. Last year, he also made his mark as a host with Pati Patni Aur Panga.