Usha Mangeshkar expressed deep sorrow over the passing of her elder sister, legendary singer Asha Bhosle, calling it a 'big shock'. She shared that she feels lonely and sad, reminiscing about their shared childhood and lifelong bond.

Usha Mangeshkar Opens Up on Sister's Demise

In a heartfelt reflection, Usha Mangeshkar opened up about the loss of her elder sister, legendary singer Asha Bhosle, describing her passing as "a big shock" to the family and to millions of admirers. Speaking to ANI, Usha recalled not only Bhosle's musical legacy but also shared her grief. "My elder sister has passed away. I have lost my two elder sisters in the past eight years. It is a very big shock for me and also for the entire country as they lost a big singer," she said.

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Singer Usha Mangeshkar also reflected on her memories with Asha Bhosle. "I have a lot of memories. We have been together since childhood. Now I feel very lonely and sad at home," she added, further Usha Mangeshkar spoke on the sidelines of the 18th Newsmakers Awards 2026 in Mumbai.

Remembering the Legendary Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, one of India's most loved voices, passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai last month. Many stars, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attended the funeral.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy. Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema. Her iconic hits include Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and the rebellious Dum Maro Dum. (ANI)