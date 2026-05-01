Mumbai's Gateway of India was beautifully illuminated for Buddha Purnima, drawing crowds. The day, marking Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana, saw greetings pour in from PM Modi and the Dalai Lama, who called for peace and compassion.

On the serene evening of Buddha Purnima, Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India transformed into a canvas, captivating onlookers with beautiful visuals of the night sky.

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The historic monument, overlooking the tranquil Arabian Sea, was illuminated with the bright light of the moon, drawing locals and tourists alike.

Significance of Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima marks the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is also known as Vesak.

Buddha, regarded as the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on Shukla Purnima of Baisakh month in the lunar calendar.

There is a coincidence that the dates (lunar calendar) of the Buddha's birth, wisdom, and Mahaparinirvan (passing away fall on the same.

In 1999, it became an UN-designated day to acknowledge the contribution of Buddhism to society.

It is considered a 'triple-blessed day' as Tathagata Gautam Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Maha Parnirvana.

Buddha Purnima falls on a full moon night, usually between April and May.

Many devotees visit the Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, located in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, on this occasion.

Bodhi Temple is the location where Lord Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment.

Greetings Pour In

Greetings have been pouring in from people across various fields.

PM Narendra Modi's Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, asserting that the occasion inspires us to walk on the path of peace, compassion, and goodwill.

In an 'X' post, the Prime Minister urged to reaffirm the resolve to embrace the life values of Lord Buddha.

"Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. On this sacred day that inspires us to walk the path of peace, compassion, and goodwill, let us reaffirm our resolve to embrace the life values of Lord Buddha," PM Modi said.

सभी देशवासियों को बुद्ध पूर्णिमा की असीम शुभकामनाएं। शांति, करुणा और सद्भावना के मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा देने वाले इस पावन अवसर पर आइए, भगवान बुद्ध के जीवन मूल्यों को अपनाने का संकल्प दोहराएं। नान्तर्बहिश्च लोकेषु त्वात्मानं दृष्टवान् क्वचित्। आष्टाङ्गिकेन मार्गेण परमां… pic.twitter.com/DrTeabrw93 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2026

Dalai Lama's Greetings

Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama on Friday offered his greetings.

The Dalai Lama hoped that the teachings of the Lord would inspire people to create a peaceful world.

"On this auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima -- Vesak -- which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana of Buddha Shakyamuni, I offer my heartfelt greetings and prayers to every member of our global Buddhist family," Dalai Lama said in his statement.

(ANI)