Richard Gere and Diana Silvers will star in Edward Zwick's romantic drama 'Asymmetry,' an adaptation of Lisa Halliday's novel. The story follows a secret relationship between a young editorial assistant and an acclaimed elderly author in New York.

Richard Gere and Diana Silvers have been roped in to feature in Oscar winner Edward Zwick's romantic drama Asymmetry, which is based on Lisa Halliday's acclaimed 2018 novel of the same name. Halliday collaborated with Zwick (The Last Samurai) and Marshall Herskovitz on the screenplay, with Zwick and Herskovitz of the Bedford Falls Company producing alongside Clay Pecorin of Rainmaker Films and FilmNation Entertainment. FilmNation and Rainmaker are co-financing, as per Deadline. FilmNation will launch international sales at the upcoming Cannes Film Market and will co-represent domestic rights alongside CAA Media Finance Group.

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Film's Plot and Characters

Asymmetr, tells the story of a young editorial assistant in New York, Alice (Silvers), who comes upon world-renowned 70-year-old author Ezra (Gere) in Central Park one day. "Their one moment of eye contact sparks a connection that leads them both down a life-changing rabbit hole, where they create a private world just for two. Ezra, famous for his audacious work, finds someone with whom he can be openly vulnerable, and Alice finds the courage to explore her own aspirations as a writer. Until it is all put at risk when their secret relationship is exposed."

Author's Perspective

Halliday, author and co-writer, said, "It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with Ed and Marshall on transposing Alice and Ezra's story for the screen. I am enormously grateful to them for their humor, ingenuity, courage, compassion and dedication." (ANI)