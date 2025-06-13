Karan Johar's reality show, The Traitors, premiered with a bang. The first three episodes, streamed on Amazon Prime Video, saw four contestants eliminated amidst intense plotting and betrayals.

Director-producer Karan Johar, famous for his films and TV shows, has brought a new reality show, The Traitors, to OTT. The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday and has captivated viewers with its intense plotting and betrayals. Three episodes were aired on the first day, and four contestants were eliminated.

These 4 contestants are out of The Traitors

Three episodes of Karan Johar's show The Traitors were released on June 12, featuring twists that stunned viewers. The show witnessed intense plotting among the contestants. Four evictions took place in the first three episodes. The first contestant eliminated was Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra. Besides him, Sahil Salathia, Lakshmi Manchu, and Karan Kundra were also evicted.

Who was the first to be eliminated from The Traitors?

Raj Kundra, Karan Kundra, Sahil Salathia, and Lakshmi Manchu are out of The Traitors. Sahil was the first to be evicted, eliminated by Raj Kundra, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Purav Jha. Sahil was a soft target for these three and was evicted in the first elimination round. After Sahil, Raj Kundra was evicted, which came as a big shock to him. In the round table, the contestants had to figure out who the traitor was. Apoorva Makhija insisted that Raj Kundra was the traitor, and everyone voted against him, leading to his eviction. After Raj Kundra's eviction, Elnaaz Norouzi and Purav Jha evicted Lakshmi Manchu. Following this, Karan Kundra was also eliminated. Apart from these four contestants, Nikita Luther was also evicted, but she made a wild card entry in the third episode, shocking many.

About The Traitors

Karan Johar's show The Traitors will stream once a week, with three episodes released at a time. The first three episodes streamed on June 12th (Thursday). Episodes 4, 5, and 6 will stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 19th at 8 PM. The remaining contestants in The Traitors are Urfi Javed, Raftaar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Jasmin Bhasin, Apoorva Mehta, Jannat Zubair, Purav Jha, Mahip Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janvi Gaur, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita Luther, Sufi Motiwala, Harsh Gujral, and Mukesh Chhabra.