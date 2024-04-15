Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Firing outside Salman Khan's house: Suspect seen in CCTV a criminal from Gurugram

    CCTV footage captures two men firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, leading to suspicion that one is from Gurugram. The incident occurred early morning, prompting an FIR for attempted murder and arms violation.

    One of the individuals seen in CCTV footage firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai is believed to be from Gurugram, according to sources in the Delhi Police. The incident occurred around 5 am outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where Khan resides, and the suspects fired four rounds before fleeing the scene. An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act.

    The Delhi Police source revealed that one of the suspects is suspected to be a criminal from Gurugram with involvement in multiple killings and robberies in Haryana. This individual is also wanted in connection with the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal in March. 

    Gangster Rohit Godara, based abroad, claimed responsibility for Munjal's murder in a social media post. He is closely associated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, and Goldy Brar.

    Following the firing incident at Salman Khan's residence, Anmol Bishnoi purportedly took responsibility for the act in an online post and issued a warning to the actor. This comes after an e-mail threat against Khan was received at his office last year, leading to the registration of an FIR against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and another person.

    The e-mail, addressed to Khan's associate Prashant Gunjalkar, referenced an interview given by Lawrence Bishnoi and warned of future consequences if not addressed face-to-face with "Goldy bhai." Additionally, Khan received a handwritten threat note in June 2022.

