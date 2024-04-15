Entertainment

Why Salman Khan stays in Galaxy Apartments despite earning in crores?

On Sunday morning, gunshots were fired at Salman Khan's home, the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. 

Fortunately, Salman and his family are safe, and the house's security has been reinforced.

Salman has lived in the famed residences along the Arabian Sea in Bandra for many years.

Although Salman could have moved out of the flat and into a larger room, he previously revealed why he hasn't.

On a show he shared that he still resided in the family house because of his mother, Salma Khan.

Salman Khan said that his three-bedroom hall flat is just below his mom's house and said, "When we go up, we go lay down next to Mom and Dad.”

